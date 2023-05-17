The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    ‘Rust’ Team Trying to Keep ‘Realistic Expectations’ About Selling Film

    Producers are attempting to sell the international rights for "Rust" this week.

    Published |Updated
    Thea Glassman
    COURTESY OF SANTA FE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

    Rust, the film that resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, is going to market. Producers are selling the international rights in France this week, The Hollywood Reporter reports.

    Whether or not they'll be successful remains to be seen. Ryan Donnell Smith, a producer on the film, told THR that the Rust team is trying to "keep realistic expectations" when it comes to selling the feature.

    “This is an unprecedented film in regards to the circumstances," he said.

    The production is in the midst of multiple civil suits after Hutchins was accidentally shot to death by the film's star Alec Baldwin, who used a prop gun with live ammunition. Additionally, the team paid a fine of $100,000 to the New Mexico Environment Department’s Occupational Health and Safety Bureau for workplace violations.

    Read More

    Hutchins’ widower, Matthew Hutchins, was named executive producer on the project as part of a settlement after he filed a wrongful death lawsuit. The decision to put Rust on the market was led by him, Smith said.

    “We’re excited to be where we are with the Rust project,” the producer added. “It took a lot to get to principal photography. We’ve thought a lot about how it can best be put into the market to honor Halyna’s legacy.”

    The film is currently in its last week of shooting, with working weapons and ammunition no longer allowed on set.

