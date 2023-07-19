Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armorer on the set of Rust, appeared in court Wednesday on two counts of involuntary manslaughter and evidence tampering in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

"The court permitted her to continue possessing firearms based on, I'm sure, some very legitimate threats that she was receiving. Now, I do have a fair amount of evidence that Ms. Gutierrez-Reed has suffered from a significant substance abuse problem," said special prosecutor Kari Morrissey.

She continued, "So, my concern is that we have a person who is a substance user and is in possession of firearms. I respectfully ask the court if, while continuing to permit her to possess firearms, it would require her to undergo random drug testing in the State of Arizona, Your Honor."

A girl pays respects near a photo of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins DAVID MCNEW/AFP via Getty Images

Gutierrez-Reed's attorney Jason Bowles responded: "We haven't been provided this information, as this court knows, we have a hearing coming up on Aug. 1, and we haven't been given any witness names. The state has chosen to keep that a secret. We don't have the information they're referring to."

He added: "So we have nothing to rely on. We don't have a pretrial report showing any drug use. The state wants to litigate this in secret, and we don't have the information. Therefore, I oppose this until we receive that information."

Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer denied the special prosecutor's oral motion for Gutierrez-Reed to undergo random drug testing for now, telling the court, "I'm denying the oral motion, to modify conditions of release with respect to these others."

During the preliminary hearing, Judge Sommer read the charges aloud. Reid was charged with involuntary manslaughter, specifically related to the negligent use of a deadly weapon, and tampering with evidence. The charges stemmed from an incident that took place on Oct. 21, 2021. The maximum penalty for both charges is 18 months in the Department of Corrections.

As Bowles stated, the next hearing is scheduled for Aug. 1. "We look forward to an open, public trial and an airing of all the evidence and identities of witnesses during the preliminary hearing," Bowles told The Messenger after the hearing.

He continued, "The idea that the case can be litigated in part or whole in secret is contrary to the constitution and our system of Justice. To paraphrase John Lennon, 'let's give truth a chance.'"

According to a filing obtained by The Messenger, state prosecutors in Santa Fe, N.M., claimed that Gutierrez-Reed "did transfer narcotics to another person with the intent to prevent the apprehension, prosecution or conviction of herself."

Additionally, Gutierrez-Reed is accused of consuming alcohol and marijuana the previous evening, suggesting she might have been hungover when she loaded the prop gun.

Alec Baldwin on the set of Rust COURTESY OF SANTA FE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Production for Rust began in October 2021 in New Mexico but was abruptly halted after the fatal shooting of Hutchins.

Previously, prosecutors had filed involuntary manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin, who was rehearsing a gun scene when the gun discharged, causing Hutchins' death and director Joel Souza to be injured.

The charges against Baldwin were dropped in April.

In response to the dismissal, Baldwin's attorneys, Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro, issued a statement to The Messenger expressing their satisfaction and urging a thorough investigation into the facts and circumstances surrounding the incident.