‘Rust’ Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed Pleads Not Guilty to Involuntary Manslaughter, Evidence Tampering

Gutierrez-Reed's trial for her involvement in the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins will now begin on Dec. 6

Published |Updated
Liv Jakiel and Elizabeth Rosner
A vehicle from the Office of the Medical Investigator enters the front gate leading to the Bonanza Creek Ranch on October 22, 2021 in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Sam Wasson/Getty

Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed has pleaded not guilty as she faces involuntary manslaughter and evidence tampering charges in the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Her trial date has been set for Dec. 6, according to court documents obtained by The Messenger that were signed on Monday.

Gutierrez-Reed previously waived her right to a preliminary hearing, which was originally scheduled for Aug. 9 to 16, according to Reuters

Earlier this month, New Mexico Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer denied Gutierrez-Reed's lawyer's motion to dismiss charges against her in a hearing, her attorney Jason Bowles said. 

Additionally, prosecution said a witness no longer required a protective order and withdrew the motion to seek one. The witness was prepared to testify that Gutierrez-Reed gave them a small bag of narcotics after the latter got back from an interview at a police station.

Special prosecutor Kari Morrissey previously asked that Gutierrez-Reed undergo random drug testing, alleging that she has "a fair amount of evidence that Ms. Gutierrez-Reed has suffered from a significant substance abuse problem."

Judge Sommer denied Morrissey's oral motion for Gutierrez-Reed to undergo random drug testing at the time. 

According to a filing obtained by The Messenger, state prosecutors claimed that Gutierrez-Reed "did transfer narcotics to another person with the intent to prevent the apprehension, prosecution or conviction of herself." 

She is also accused of consuming alcohol and marijuana the evening before Hutchins' death, suggesting she might have been hungover when she loaded the prop gun.

Production for Rust began in October 2021 in New Mexico but stopped after the fatal shooting of Hutchins. It has since finished filming.

Prosecutors previously filed involuntary manslaughter charges against actor and producer Alec Baldwin, who was rehearsing a scene when the gun discharged, killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza on Oct. 21, 2021.

The charges against Baldwin were dropped in April.

Gutierrez-Reed will next appear in court Dec. 6 through Dec. 15.

