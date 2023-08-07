Russell Brand Reflects on Marriage to Katy Perry and Past Drug Addiction on ‘Running Wild’: ‘Chaotic Time’ - The Messenger
Entertainment.
Russell Brand Reflects on Marriage to Katy Perry and Past Drug Addiction on ‘Running Wild’: ‘Chaotic Time’

'It was kind of incredible to live for a moment in the eye of the cyclone aspect of fame,' the comedic actor admitted

Charmaine Patterson
Russell Brand takes part in a discussion at Esquire Townhouse, Carlton House Terrace on October 14, 2017 in London, England. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Russell Brand has opened up about life-defining moments from his marriage to Katy Perry and his previous drug addiction. During an intimate appearance on a recent installment of Nat Geo’s Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge, Brand looked back at the earlier days of his career.

"I didn't really start making a proper living until I was about 30, actually. The movies that I did in the states all happened in my early 30s," the Get Him to the Greek star, 48, said.

That was also around the time Brand and Katy Perry, 38, were husband and wife. The now-exes tied the knot in 2010 and were married for 14 months.

Katy Perry and actor Russell Brand arrive at the 2010 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at Sunset Tower on March 7, 2010 in West Hollywood, California.
Katy Perry and actor Russell Brand in 2010.Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Asked about their former relationship, Brand shared, "That was when I was most in the public eye and working in America. Some of it, actually, was amazing. She's an amazing person, and it was kind of incredible to live for a moment in the eye of the cyclone aspect of fame."

"Aside from my feelings of affection for Katy, it's a time a remember being a little bit chaotic," Brand continued. "And a bit, for me -- I speak for myself -- a little bit disconnected."

Also during the conversation, Brand opened up about "how bad" his drug addiction became.

"It was the dominant and defining part of my life. From when I was about 16 to when I was 27. Particularly the last five years, I was told that if I didn't stop in the next six months I would be dead or in prison or in an institution of some kind. So it got quite extreme."

He continued, "I think I was a disconnected person, probably from myself, probably from other people, and certainly from any sense of higher purpose or God."

As for how he overcame his addiction, Brand confessed, "It took a long while actually ... When you stop drinking and stop taking drugs, you're confronted with the nature of the problem. The problem is feelings of worthlessness, shame, and loneliness, and anger, and sadness and fear, all of those things now you're suddenly living with in a very raw way."

"What I found to be necessary is sort of a connection to myself, a connection to other people, and a connection to a higher power," said the the Revolution author.

Reflecting on his childhood, Brand described it as "a little bit erratic and fearful," adding, "That's not a condemnation of my parents who did their very best. But subsequently, yeah, I went from childhood to the chaos of addiction."

"There's a different type of chaos in being famous. It's a different kind of peculiar world," he said.

This isn't the first time host Bear Grylls has gotten one of his celebrity guests to open up on the show. Earlier this season, Bradley Cooper talked about his past issues with substance abuse, while Benedict Cumberbatch got a very emotional tour of a place from his family's past.

New episodes of Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge premiere Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on National Geographic. 

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, help is available 24 hours a day through SAMHSA's National Hotline at 1-800-662-4357.

