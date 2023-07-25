‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Winner Yvie Oddly Reveals She Married ‘Some Guy’ She Met on Grindr

Preconceived notions about marriage aside, RuPaul's Drag Race winner and all star Yvie Oddly just tied the knot.
"Last week I got married to some guy I met on Grindr. Now, I have A LOT of strong opinions about the institution of marriage but you can hear all about those on my Strange Love tour," Oddly captioned her Monday Instagram post, which included a photo of her holding and kissing her new husband, lawyer Doug Illsley.
The Season 11 champ continued, "For now I’ll just say that I love Doug and I'm so happy to be his hersband."
Amongst the congratulatory comments were some of Oddly's competitors and fellow drag queens — including Brooke Lynn Hytes, Shea Couleé, Jinkx Monsoon, Monét X Change, Kylie Sonique Love, Nicky Doll and Asia O'Hara, as well as Drag Race judge Michelle Visage.
Illsley also reacted to his partner's post with a quippy endearment, commenting "Love u 4ever, even when you make us almost late to our own courthouse wedding."
Oddly's new husband may have been just "some guy" at one point, but the two have been together for over four years now. Back in 2020 when the pair celebrated their first anniversary, the RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 competitor admitted she never expected to find love on the dating app, but did so only months before introducing herself to the world on her Drag Race journey.
