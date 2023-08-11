After being unceremoniously dumped by an Australian touring company, Kandy Muse is speaking out so other queens don't suffer a similar fate.

Last month, the RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8 runner-up announced she will no longer be participating in a scheduled tour of Australia in September organized by ITDEVENTS.

"Sorry Australia, unfortunately I will not be touring you this September," Muse wrote. "ITDEVENTS has removed me from the tour because of 'negative feedback' they've gotten about me being on the tour. in their words- maybe next time."

In an exclusive conversation with The Messenger, Muse theorized the company was making a mountain of a molehill.

"We were leaving for the tour in a month," Muse said. "They said they had gotten some backlash to having me on the tour. I'm sure it was like four or five emails."

Muse has been a polarizing figure throughout her time on Drag Race since her Season 13 debut in 2021, with some viewers criticizing her as brash and overly blunt. Regardless of how you feel about her, though, Muse said, "To me, if you’re booking an artist, you have to stand by your talent."

Further, Muse contended that the decision to ax her from the tour was indicative of larger issues plaguing the drag community.

"This company in Australia, it was the first time they had done this with queens of color," Muse noted. "At the end of the day, someone has to say something and someone has to stand up. In our community, queens of color are getting the least amount of work and getting paid less than the skinny, white queens are. Colorism and racism run deep within our industry."

After Kandy's revelation, Drag Race alum Mistress Isabelle Brooks, who is Mexican American, also opened up about her negative experience with the same touring company.

The tour, which is still scheduled and features popular queens like Miz Cracker, Denali, Loosey LaDuca and Juno Birch, will hit Brisbane, Adelaide, Sydney and Melbourne in mid-September.

"I thought it was a cowardly thing to do," Muse said of the decision to drop her. But she said she's glad she spoke out. "At the end of the day, it will make change for the next queen and maybe next time they won't take the queen of color off the tour."

Episodes of Muse's new talk variety seres Inside the Producer's Studio with Kandy Muse premiere Mondays on WOW Presents Plus.