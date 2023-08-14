Rumer Willis is celebrating her body after giving birth to 3-month-old daughter Louetta.

Willis took to Instagram on Monday to share a nude snapshot of herself alongside an accompanying caption that expressed gratitude and acceptance.

"This body of mine that I spent so many years trying to shape and mold into what I thought was desirable or made me feel good in clothes, is a little softer and rounder and jiggly and different and that's OK," she wrote. "More than OK, it's kind of amazing because I grew a person inside of it."

The new mom added that her body is continuing to take shape and wherever it ends up, "I am just grateful for all that it did and continues to do."

Willis also noted that she's there for every "twist and turn" with her body, and ended her caption with the hashtag, #hotmomsclub.

Louetta was introduced to the world via a sweet picture posted by Willis on April 25, which showed the little one resting in her bassinet. "You are more than we ever dreamed of," wrote Willis, who welcomed her baby with partner Derek Richard Thomas.

"Pure love for this little birdie," Demi Moore, Willis' mom, wrote underneath the photo.