Rumer Willis Shares Inspiring Message About Her Postpartum Body With Stunning Nude Shot - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Lahaina Fire Victims Being Pressured to Sell Land, Governor Warns

Rumer Willis Shares Inspiring Message About Her Postpartum Body With Stunning Nude Shot

'I am just grateful for all that it did and continues to do,' Willis shared after welcoming daughter Louetta in April

Published |Updated
Thea Glassman
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 06: Rumer Willis attends Cadillac Celebrates The 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Chateau Marmont on February 06, 2020 in Los Angeles, California Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Rumer Willis is celebrating her body after giving birth to 3-month-old daughter Louetta.

Willis took to Instagram on Monday to share a nude snapshot of herself alongside an accompanying caption that expressed gratitude and acceptance.

"This body of mine that I spent so many years trying to shape and mold into what I thought was desirable or made me feel good in clothes, is a little softer and rounder and jiggly and different and that's OK," she wrote. "More than OK, it's kind of amazing because I grew a person inside of it."

The new mom added that her body is continuing to take shape and wherever it ends up, "I am just grateful for all that it did and continues to do."

Read More

Willis also noted that she's there for every "twist and turn" with her body, and ended her caption with the hashtag, #hotmomsclub.

Louetta was introduced to the world via a sweet picture posted by Willis on April 25, which showed the little one resting in her bassinet. "You are more than we ever dreamed of," wrote Willis, who welcomed her baby with partner Derek Richard Thomas.

"Pure love for this little birdie," Demi Moore, Willis' mom, wrote underneath the photo.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.