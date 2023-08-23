Rumer Willis Reveals Daughter’s Name Came From Derek Richard Thomas’ Typo in a Text Message - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

Rumer Willis Reveals Daughter’s Name Came From Derek Richard Thomas’ Typo in a Text Message

Willis opened up about how her daughter was originally going to be named Loretta, and then a happy accident happened

Published |Updated
Thea Glassman
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Rumer Willis attends the Versace FW23 Show at Pacific Design Center on March 09, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Baby names can come from the darnedest of places — including, it turns out, a misspelling.

Rumer Willis, who welcomed her daughter into the world on April 18, revealed in an interview with People published Tuesday that she named the little one Louetta when her partner, Derek Richard Thomas, made a typo.

"We were thinking about the name Loretta...her dad and I were texting, and he left the 'R' out of Loretta, and it was just Louetta," Willis recalled. "I was like, 'Oh, I love that!' I feel like it was one of those kind of divine intervention universe moments, and we figured it out actually quite early in my pregnancy."

The new mom added that she likes the "versatility" of the name. "If she doesn't feel like a Louetta, she can go by Lou, she can go by Etta. She can go change it up throughout her life. Whatever she wants," she explained.

Willis has been keeping fans in the loop on her motherhood journey via Instagram, sharing a photo of herself breastfeeding Louetta over the weekend, while celebrating turning 35.

"This new version of me is someone I love more than I ever thought I could," she wrote. "I feel more comfortable in my skin. More confident than I ever imagined."

Plenty of Willis' celebrity friends offered encouragement and finger snaps in the comments section, including Sharna Burgess, who wrote, "Perfection ❤️ You're in your hot mom era and I'm loving it."

Read More
The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.