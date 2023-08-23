Baby names can come from the darnedest of places — including, it turns out, a misspelling.
Rumer Willis, who welcomed her daughter into the world on April 18, revealed in an interview with People published Tuesday that she named the little one Louetta when her partner, Derek Richard Thomas, made a typo.
"We were thinking about the name Loretta...her dad and I were texting, and he left the 'R' out of Loretta, and it was just Louetta," Willis recalled. "I was like, 'Oh, I love that!' I feel like it was one of those kind of divine intervention universe moments, and we figured it out actually quite early in my pregnancy."
The new mom added that she likes the "versatility" of the name. "If she doesn't feel like a Louetta, she can go by Lou, she can go by Etta. She can go change it up throughout her life. Whatever she wants," she explained.
Willis has been keeping fans in the loop on her motherhood journey via Instagram, sharing a photo of herself breastfeeding Louetta over the weekend, while celebrating turning 35.
"This new version of me is someone I love more than I ever thought I could," she wrote. "I feel more comfortable in my skin. More confident than I ever imagined."
Plenty of Willis' celebrity friends offered encouragement and finger snaps in the comments section, including Sharna Burgess, who wrote, "Perfection ❤️ You're in your hot mom era and I'm loving it."
