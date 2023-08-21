Rumer Willis Responds to Criticism After Sharing Breastfeeding Photo - The Messenger
Rumer Willis Responds to Criticism After Sharing Breastfeeding Photo

'Becoming a mother is a privilege, being able to breastfeed is a privilege. One I definitely don't take for granted,' the 'House Bunny' actress shared

Published |Updated
Charlotte Phillipp
Rumer Willis attends the Versace FW23 Show at Pacific Design Center on March 09, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Rumer Willis is speaking out after a follower called her out for sharing a candid breastfeeding photo.

On Friday, following an Instagram post of herself nursing her 4-month-old baby girl Louetta, Willis penned a lengthy response to several followers accusing her of being a "narcissist" for posting the image.

"Nursing a baby is very private and should not be displayed like a circus event," one Instagram user wrote, also alleging that Willis was seemingly "insecure."

However, the House Bunny actress was quick to respond.

"I really couldn't care less what your opinion is about what you think l'm doing or why cause I know my heart and intentions," Willis wrote. "But I truly pity you cause it says so much about you and how you value and love yourself and how you value other women that this is the way you took this post."

"Becoming a mother is a privilege, being able to breastfeed is a privilege. One I definitely don't take for granted," she continued. "So I will celebrate every sec of this journey because this is my first time doing all of this and I honor and have the deepest reverence for all of the women who have walked this path before me."

This is not the first time Willis has spoken candidly about her postpartum body since giving birth back in April. Just last week, Willis penned a lengthy post alongside a nude photo.

"This body of mine made a human from scratch... and she looks and feels a little different now but I am truly in awe everyday when I look at my daughter and see her smile or look at her perfect face and tiny toes and the way her eyes light up when she wakes up in the morning and recognizes my face," Willis wrote. "She is the love of my life."

She continued, "This body of mine that I spent so many years trying to shape and mold into what I thought was desirable or made me feel good in clothes, is a little softer and rounder and jiggly and different and that’s ok, more than ok it’s kind of amazing because I grew a person inside of it. This little being that I love with a fierceness and wonder that reaches new levels everyday."

