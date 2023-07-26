‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Alum Adore Delano Announces She’s Transitioning - The Messenger
Entertainment.
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Alum Adore Delano Announces She’s Transitioning

The 'American Idol' and 'Drag Race' alum said she's 'the happiest I've been in my adult life' after three months on estrogen

Glenn Garner
Adore Delano attends RuPaul’s DragCon on May 14, 2022 in Los AngelesSantiago Felipe/FilmMagic

Adore Delano is opening up about her journey to gender euphoria.

The American Idol and RuPaul's Drag Race alum, 33, said she's "the happiest I've been in my adult life" as she revealed Wednesday on Instagram that she has been transitioning for about three months.

"There’s been a lot of talk about my body and questions about my gender going around the internet and in my comments section. I just wanted to explain everything that’s happening these past few months. I wanted to let everybody know that I am transitioning," she said in the video.

"I kept it really kind of hush-hush the first three months because I wanted to go through the beginning stages of puberty privately," added Delano. "I’ve found that it’s been very enlightening and has made me probably the happiest I’ve been in my adult life."

Delano recounted first coming out as bisexual at 12, and then gay at 13. By high school, "I felt like I was in a completely different body that was not my own, and I lived my life as a girl all my high school life."

She then came out to her mother as transgender. "I didn't know the words for that, I just told my mom I'm not a boy, I'm a girl," explained Delano. "I want to live my life as a girl."

"And I'm so blessed to have a mom, especially in the subculture that I grew up in, that was understanding," she added, noting that her mother helped her get through high school, taught her how to fight and let her wear the clothes and makeup she liked.

Delano continued, "Then, American Idol came along. And I suppressed everything. I threw it away, I burned it, I tried to reinvent myself. It's something I'm really good at doing as a Scorpio rising.

"But I reinvented myself into something that was so uncomfortable," she said. "It was almost like a sacrifice to get what I wanted career-wise, and it made sense to me at the time as a 16-year-old."

After being eliminated from the season seven semi-finals of American Idol in 2009, Delano began doing drag. She placed in the top three of RuPaul's Drag Race season six in 2014 before competing in season two of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars in 2016.

After getting sober two years ago, Delano explained that she began going to therapy earlier this year, which helped her decide to transition.

"I am not kidding when I tell you that I am so chill. I love life again," she mused after three months on estrogen. "I feel almost like a kid going through puberty, because I already have like a childlike brain, but at the same time, I'm hopeful. I feel good."

Delano noted she will have surgery in November. "So, I'm probably gonna look a little different. Not too different, but I'm gonna be moving into the euphoric parts of the book.

"She's a hardcover, but we're gonna be a New York Times' bestseller with this body, you know what I mean?" added Delano.

