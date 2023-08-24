Roxanne Kaiser from The Ultimatum is looking for a partner in business and in life. The dating show famously follows couples on the brink of marriage as they break up, date other people and choose to come back together (or not). And Kaiser is no different: This Season 2 cast member, 31, enters the social experiment, hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, unhappy in her relationship with Antonio Mattei, 30. Their number one issue? Mattei's career.

"Most women want to feel like the person that they're with is always gonna be able to take care of them," Mattei admits to trial marriage partner Kat Shelton in Episode 4. "And I don't feel like I've been really good about doing that."

Kaiser, on the other hand, bonds with trial husband Alex Chapman over their shared love of entrepreneurship and hustle culture. But what, exactly, is her business? Well, it might not be what you expect.

Roxanne Kaiser. Jackson Petty/Netflix

According to her Instagram, Kaiser is the CEO and founder of Pasted(nip), a line of nipple covers that "screams women's empowerment and confidence."

"I have always loved pasties," Kaiser wrote on her site. "Anyone who has known me since I was young, knows my love for pasties. I also knew there was a way to make them better - more comfortable, better quality, last longer - while being a brand that represents empowerment and badass. I essentially wanted to create a better pasty for anyone out there who wanted to go braless - and that is exactly what we did."

Plus, it appears that filming hasn't shaken up Kaiser's involvement in the brand — just a few weeks ago, Kaiser hosted an August "Champasties" happy hour to promote the brand, and thanked her followers for attending the Ultimatum premiere "to support me, the show and my Company @pasted_nip."

Only time will tell if Kaiser finds the perfect investment in her business and relationship.

