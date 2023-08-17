Rosie O’Donnell Celebrates as ‘Americans Finally Wake Up’ to Donald Trump Amid New Numbers

Rosie O'Donnell isn't gonna say she told you so, but...

The Emmy Award winner posted Donald Trump's latest approval ratings to X (the site formerly known as Twitter) on Wednesday, rejoicing over the twice-impeached, four times-indicted former president's new numbers.

"As Americans finally wake up - Trump plunges to 35% favorable rating in dire new poll," wrote O'Donnell.

According to the latest Associated Press poll, 62% of Americans have an unfavorable view of Trump, and 53% approve of the Justice Department indicting Trump over his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election. (The margin of sampling error for all respondents is plus or minus 3.8 percentage points.)

Since announcing his bid for the 2024 Republican nomination in November, Trump was named in his fourth criminal indictment this week, this time in Georgia, tied to the 2020 election.

O'Donnell and Trump have feuded since she called him a "snake-oil salesman" on The View in 2006, after which he called her "a real loser" in an interview with People.