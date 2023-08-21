A Rosemary's Baby curse is something many have whispered about in regards to the 1968 horror film directed by Roman Polanski and based on Ira Levin's best-selling book of the same name.

A critical and commercial success when it was released on June 12 of that year, it earned an Academy Award, reportedly had the highest-earning Paramount Pictures movie of that summer and had strong reviews.

The film, which stars Mia Farrow as a woman who becomes convinced that her baby is being co-opted by Satan worshippers, inspired a whole genre (coined 'pregnancy horror') and is considered a cinematic classic. But it is also remembered for the series of unfortunate events that befell those associated with making it. The interconnectedness of those events have led some to believe that the film was cursed.

An initially smooth(ish) star making Rosemary's Baby

Filmed in New York City and on the Paramount Studio lots in Los Angeles, production for Rosemary's Baby was reportedly 22 days behind schedule, preventing Farrow from starring alongside then-husband Frank Sinatra in the film The Detective. Farrow decided to continue her work on Rosemary and the Detective role was recast, with some suspecting that the decision contributing to their relationship's demise and Sinatra serving Farrow divorce papers on the Rosemary set.

Mia Farrow is scared of the influence of modern witchcraft on her in this scene from Paramount's "Rosemary's Baby," 1968. Rinhart/Corbis via Getty Images

Despite the behind the scenes marital drama, Rosemary's Baby (though behind production schedule) seemed by all accounts to have been a relatively uneventful production. It was the events that followed, that would earn the film the rumor of a curse.

A producer and screenwriter

William Castle was a producer on Rosemary who purchased the rights to the book and presented the idea to Paramount. After the film wrapped, Castle was stricken with an intense case of kidney stones that landed him in the hospital — which he blamed on angry Satanists. Vanity Fair reported that while Castle was delirious from his condition in the hospital, he hallucinated scenes from the film and shouted "Rosemary, for God’s sake, drop the knife!"

Castle's career would never take off after the success of Rosemary's Baby.

1969: The film's composer died very similarly to one of the film's characters after the release

Composer Krzysztof Komeda was a favorite creative partner of Polanski's, having composed the music for Polanski's Knife in the Water (1962), Cul-de-sac (1966), The Fearless Vampire Killers (1967), before his last soundtrack for Rosemary's Baby.

On April 23rd of 1969, Komeda was at a party when he was accidentally pushed over an enscarpment and hit his head, according to Vanity Fair. The incident left him in a four-month coma that he would never wake up from. Komeda's death bore an eerie resemblance to the character Hutch's death in Rosemary's Baby, who also falls into a comma and subsequently dies.

1969: The murder of Sharon Tate

Perhaps the most infamous connection to the curse's lore is the murder of Polanski's pregnant wife and actress Sharon Tate. Tate and four others were murdered by followers of cult leader Charles Manson on August 9th of 1969, a year after the film was released.

Reportedly, Farrow was present during the writing of The Beatles' "White Album," on which the song "Helter Skelter" would appear — the phrase that was written on the refrigerator door of Tate and Polanski's home in blood in the murder scene. The connection has been enough to cement the cruel deaths as proof of the Rosemary's Baby curse.

1980: The famous building where Rosemary's was filmed was the site of John Lennon's murder

The Manhattan co-op building The Dakota, often thought of as "New York's first luxury apartment building" — is where much of Rosemary's Baby was filmed. Beatles legend John Lennon called the building home before he was murdered by gunshot in 1980 outside the building.

Though Lennon wasn't involved with Rosemary's Baby (although he knew Polanski enough to go into a fit of rage about him, according to ex-girlfriend May Pang's book Loving John), fans have still associated Lennon's death with the Rosemary's Baby curse.

1988: Polanski Sued For Sexual Assault

In 1988, Polanski would also face legal trouble after being accused and convicted of drugging and then raping Samantha Geimer when she was 13 years old in 1977. After his conviction, Polanski fled to Europe before being temporarily detained in Switzerland because of his U.S. warrant, but was released back into the country and now reportedly resides in France. In the years following her suing the filmmaker for sexual assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress and seduction, Geimer has since said that Polanski has "paid his debt to society."

How a supernatural curse would factor into this crime isn't clear in any discussions of the Rosemary's Baby curse, but it nonetheless remains a crucial part of the curse's lore.