    Roseanne Barr Says Sara Gilbert ‘Stabbed’ Her in the Back After ‘Roseanne’ Controversy

    Barr was fired from the 'Roseanne' reboot in 2018 after making a racist comment about former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett.

    Daniel Trainor
    Roseanne Barr is opening up about her relationship with her former TV daughter.

    During an appearance on Wednesday's episode of The Megyn Kelly Show, Barr criticized Sara Gilbert — who played Barr's daughter Darlene on all 10 seasons of the original Roseanne sitcom, plus the ABC spin-off in 2018 — for posting a tweet that "canceled the show."

    In May 2018, Barr wrote a racist tweet aimed at Valerie Jarrett, a former advisor to Barack Obama. In response, Gilbert tweeted her disapproval and said the reboot was "separate and apart from the opinions and words of one cast member."

    Barr was fired from the show, which was rebranded as The Conners.

    "It wasn't enough that she stabbed me in the back and did what she did," Barr told Kelly. "But then she would go on [CBS daytime show The Talk] every day and talk about how shocked she was at my racism on top of it. It was every day."

    Barr further explained that she felt the knife was being "repeatedly twisted" by Gilbert, so she took things into her own hands.

    "I called her up and said, 'You better shut your blanking mouth about me. I'm telling you. You better shut your effing mouth,'" Barr said. "And then she did. My voice can be very scary."

    A representative for Gilbert did not immediately return The Messenger's request for comment.

    After being fired from the show, Barr's character was killed off. It's a decision that still doesn't sit right with the comedian, she said.

    "They killed my character and my character," Barr said. "I thought they were sending a message over the airwaves because they knew I had mental health issues. I thought they wanted me to kill myself and all my friends did, too. They said, 'They're trying to push you to suicide.'"

    Barr originated the role of Roseanne Conner in October 1988 on Roseanne. 

    The Conners — which stars Gilbert and fellow original Roseanne cast members John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf and Lecy Goranson — will return for a sixth season.

