Actress Rosanna Arquette of Desperately Seeking Susan fame was involved in a crash after driving her car into a Malibu, Calif., shopping center, The Messenger confirmed.
The incident occurred at the 29000 block of Heathercliff Road at the Point Dume Village around 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday.
"She was involved in a single vehicle traffic collision and was transported to the hospital as a precautionary measure," Malibu/Lost Hills Sgt. Navarro told The Messenger. "There were no injuries and no other follow-ups. This was reported as a basic traffic collision."
Reps for Arquette did not immediately respond to The Messenger's request for comment.
Though there were no reported injuries, Los Angeles Fire Station 71 Captain Mike Rivera told Malibu Times Tuesday that the Pulp Fiction actress "was a little shook up about what happened."
He continued: "It was unknown exactly what happened, but instead of backing out, it went forward, and took out three pillars that support the roof. Luckily no one was injured. We had two tables nearby but luckily no one was sitting there. Right now we're just waiting for engineering to come out to deem the building safe and make sure it's safe."
Some of the businesses at Point Dume Village include major grocery chain Pavilions, a pharmacy, multiple clothing stores and beloved local eatery, Lily's.
