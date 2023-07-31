Ronnie Dunn Weighs in on Donald Trump Walking Out to Brooks & Dunn Song With ‘Prison’ Lyrics
Country duo Brooks & Dunn's 2001 hit 'Only in America' caused unexpected chatter over the weekend when it played at an Iowa GOP campaign rally
Country duo Brooks & Dunn's 2001 hit "Only in America" caused unexpected chatter over the weekend when former President Donald Trump walked onstage at an Iowa GOP campaign rally to the song.
The music itself wasn't the problem, per se; rather, some of the tune's lyrics seemed a bit ill-timed — specifically, the lines, "One could end up going to prison, one just might be President," which played as Trump approached the podium.
Reportedly, all the candidates present walked on to the exact same song, but gossip quickly began swirling that Trump — who is currently facing multiple federal counts related to his handling of classified information — was infuriated by the choice of music.
On Sunday, however, one-half of the country duo responsible for the song spoke up on Twitter to give his opinion on the matter.
"Innocent!" stated Ronnie Dunn, captioning a video of Trump going onstage to his song, signing his opinion with his initials for emphasis.
Brooks & Dunn are currently in the midst of their 2023 REBOOT tour, which runs through Oct. 20.
Trump's latest indictment charges him in connection with a July 2021 audio-recorded meeting. Two of his staffers, a writer and a publisher were present for the classified discussion, despite none of the four having proper security clearance.
