Ronnie Dunn Weighs in on Donald Trump Walking Out to Brooks & Dunn Song With ‘Prison’ Lyrics - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Ronnie Dunn Weighs in on Donald Trump Walking Out to Brooks & Dunn Song With ‘Prison’ Lyrics

Country duo Brooks & Dunn's 2001 hit 'Only in America' caused unexpected chatter over the weekend when it played at an Iowa GOP campaign rally

Published |Updated
Wendy Geller
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Country duo Brooks & Dunn's 2001 hit "Only in America" caused unexpected chatter over the weekend when former President Donald Trump walked onstage at an Iowa GOP campaign rally to the song.

The music itself wasn't the problem, per se; rather, some of the tune's lyrics seemed a bit ill-timed — specifically, the lines, "One could end up going to prison, one just might be President," which played as Trump approached the podium.

Reportedly, all the candidates present walked on to the exact same song, but gossip quickly began swirling that Trump — who is currently facing multiple federal counts related to his handling of classified information — was infuriated by the choice of music.

Read More

On Sunday, however, one-half of the country duo responsible for the song spoke up on Twitter to give his opinion on the matter.

"Innocent!" stated Ronnie Dunn, captioning a video of Trump going onstage to his song, signing his opinion with his initials for emphasis.

Ronnie Dunn and Donald Trump
Ronnie Dunn and Donald TrumpTaylor Hill/Getty Images; Scott Olson/Getty Image

Brooks & Dunn are currently in the midst of their 2023 REBOOT tour, which runs through Oct. 20.

Trump's latest indictment charges him in connection with a July 2021 audio-recorded meeting. Two of his staffers, a writer and a publisher were present for the classified discussion, despite none of the four having proper security clearance. 

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.