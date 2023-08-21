Rolling Stones Fans Theorize Cryptic Newspaper Ad Might Be New Album Announcement

There may be an official Rolling Stones album announcement coming soon, according to some eagle-eyed super fans.

In an Aug. 17 edition of the Hackney Gazette, a UK-based local newspaper, fans spotted an ad for Hackney Diamonds, which reads, "our friendly team promises you satisfaction. When you say Gimme Shelter we'll fix your Shattered windows." It also teases, "Opening September 2023."

The bright red ad also claims the group was established in 1962 — the same year the Stones were formed. Additionally, a website is featured in the ad, hackneydiamonds.com, which offers an email list run by none other than Universal Music — the band's label.

Since the ad was taken out Thursday, dedicated fans have been throughly investigating the rumors and holding social media discussions on what might be coming next.

"A clue their long-awaited new LP is on its way?" one X user wrote.

Back in June, it was confirmed that Bill Wyman, who hadn’t appeared on a Stones album since 1989’s Steel Wheels, would be reuniting with the group for this latest record, and it will also feature late drummer Charlie Watts, who died in 2021.

Wyman last reunited with Watts, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood in 2012 during the group's 50th anniversary tour on a stop in London.

Additionally, the band's new album will also feature contributions from former Beatles Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr — nearly 60 years since the groups first met.

The Rolling Stones last full album of new recordings was 2016's Blue & Lonesome, a blues cover album. The group's last new record of original material was 2005's A Bigger Bang.