Roger Waters’ German Shows Incite Controversy With Nazi-Esque Imagery

Roger Waters has stirred up controversy with imagery used at his recent concerts in Berlin, including costumes and logos reminiscent of Nazi Germany, and an onscreen montage that some say seems to draw parallels between the Nazi regime and the Israeli government.

What happened

The former Pink Floyd member — who is an outspoken supporter of Palestine and critic of Israel — appeared onstage last week in a black-leather trenchcoat, and a red armband featuring the crossed-hammers logo used by a fictitious fascist organization in Pink Floyd's 1982 film The Wall, at one point shooting a prop machine gun. And a list projected onscreen at the show presented the name of Anne Frank, who died in a Nazi concentration camp, after that of Shireen Abu Akleh, the Palestinian-American journalist, who some believe died as the result of Israeli fire.

On Wednesday, the Israel Foreign Ministry tweeted, "Good morning to every one but Roger Waters who spent the evening in Berlin (Yes Berlin) desecrating the memory of Anne Frank and the 6 million Jews murdered in the Holocaust."

The latest wave of controversy follows February's recent cancellation of a May Waters date in Frankfurt due to what local officials described as "persistent anti-Israel behavior of the former Pink Floyd frontman, who is considered one of the most widely spread antisemites in the world." The cancellation was overturned in April, but protests have continued at Waters' German shows.

A message projected onscreen at Waters' May 17 show in Berlin read, "The show will start in 10 minutes and a court in Frankfurt has ruled that I am not an antisemite. Just to be clear, I condemn antisemitism unreservedly."

A history of controversy

The imagery seen in Waters' show isn't new. In the original Wall film, the main character, Pink, envisions himself as a fascist dictator while in the midst of losing his mind. The film depicts a Nazi-like rally, where gay people, Jews and Black people are rounded up and beaten, practices that the film clearly presents as horrific and abhorrent.

Waters' Nazi-esque stage garb first appeared in a staging of The Wall that he launched in 2010. That tour also featured the juxtaposition of a Star of David and a money symbol. At the time, the Anti-Defamation League condemned the singer-songwriter, stating that his images "cross a line into antisemitism." The following year, he announced that he was joining BDS, a Palestinian movement that advocates for boycotts, divestments and sanctions against Israel and calls for its withdrawal from occupied territories, citing a 2006 visit to the West Bank security barrier (which, in his words, evoked "a giant prison") as a turning point. More controversy erupted in 2013 over a prop pig, first seen on the cover of Pink Floyd's 1977 LP Animals, featuring the Star of David, with a rabbi calling Waters an "open hater of Jews" and Waters responding that the claims were "wild and bigoted."

Since that time, many have accused Waters of bigotry against Jews, including Polly Samson, the wife of his ex–Pink Floyd bandmate David Gilmour, who tweeted at Waters in February, calling him "antisemitic to your rotten core," among other scathing commentary. Gilmour added, "Every word demonstrably true." Waters responded, calling the statements "incendiary and wildly inaccurate" and writing that he "refutes" them "entirely." He had also addressed accusations of antisemitism in a 2022 Rolling Stone interview, saying, "I'm absolutely not antisemitic, absolutely not. That hasn't stopped all the assholes trying to smear me with being an antisemite."

Beyond his onscreen message, Waters has not addressed the latest criticism of his stage show. The Messenger has reached out to Waters' team for comment.