Rock Band Sets off Emergency Sprinkler System With Too Much Pyro, Gets Drenched on Stage

Things got a little too hot to handle during a concert by rock band Disturbed Thursday night, causing an unexpected super-soaking at the end of their set

Wendy Geller
Things got a little too hot to handle during a concert by rock band Disturbed Thursday night, when a pyro display at the end of the show set off the venue's emergency sprinkler system, dousing the group completely while trying to finish their final song — ironically titled "Inside the Fire."

The dramatic deluge of water raining down on the stage was caught on video and shared by a fan (watch at the 4:30 mark).

"When the sprinklers went off, they didn't even miss a beat," one viewer marveled in the comments section.

The band — who, indeed, gamely kept playing even through the unexpected drenching — made light of the mishap, which took place at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion outside of Houston.

"Houston, we have a problem," they tweeted on Disturbed's official account, along with a few pictures of the super-soaking. "Thank you for enduring the Fire and Water with us!

Guitarist Dan Donegan posted more photos of the water damage on his personal Instagram account, noting, "This was another first in our career! Literally burning the house down. During our encore we fired off so much pyro that it set off the sprinkler system and rained down buckets on top of us for the entire end of the show."

He added that some equipment had likely been damaged, including his in-ear monitors, but that the experience marked "one of the most memorable shows for sure."

Disturbed, who have put out eight albums since 2000 and have been twice nominated for Grammy Awards, are currently touring through the beginning of September.

Disturbed
David Draiman (L) of Disturbed performs in support of the band’s “Divisive” release at Toyota Amphitheatre on July 18, 2023 in Wheatland, CaliforniaTim Mosenfelder/Getty Images
