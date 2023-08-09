Robert Swan, Actor in ‘Hoosiers,’ ‘The Untouchables’ and ‘Rudy,’ Dead at 78 - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Robert Swan, Actor in ‘Hoosiers,’ ‘The Untouchables’ and ‘Rudy,’ Dead at 78

The actor died in his Indiana home after being diagnosed with cancer

Published |Updated
Olivia Jakiel
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Robert Swan in Hoosiers (1986)MGM

Robert Swan, the actor best known for his roles in Hoosiers, The Untouchables and Rudy, has died. He was 78. 

Swan, who had cancer, died Wednesday at his home in Rolling Prairie, Ind., his friend Betty Hoeffner confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. An unnamed family friend also confirmed his death to Variety.

"He was my best friend, he was a great actor, amazing producer, singer," Hoeffner told Fox News Digital. "I hope he gets the due he deserves because he was such a versatile actor and was a multi-talented human being."

Born on Oct. 20, 1948, in Chicago, Ill., Swan began acting in local theater productions before making his Broadway debut in The Freedom of the City in 1974. 

Read More

His first credited onscreen acting role came in 1979, when he appeared in one episode of The Duke. From there, he appeared in numerous movies and television shows, including Somewhere in Time, Walking Tall, The Misadventures of Sheriff Lobo, Take This Job and Shove It, Dr. Detroit, The Twilight Zone and That Was Then… This Is Now.

Swan went on to land the role of Rollin Butcher in Hoosiers alongside Gene Hackman, Dennis Hopper, Barbara Hershey and more. He then starred in The Untouchables and made appearances in Spense: For Hire, Betrayed, All My Children, The Equalizer, Backdraft, The Babe, Rudy alongside Sean Astin and Jon Favreau, Natural Born Killers, Going All the Way and Cold Night into Dawn

His last credited acting role was in 2012's The Owner

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.