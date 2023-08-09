Robert Swan, the actor best known for his roles in Hoosiers, The Untouchables and Rudy, has died. He was 78.
Swan, who had cancer, died Wednesday at his home in Rolling Prairie, Ind., his friend Betty Hoeffner confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. An unnamed family friend also confirmed his death to Variety.
"He was my best friend, he was a great actor, amazing producer, singer," Hoeffner told Fox News Digital. "I hope he gets the due he deserves because he was such a versatile actor and was a multi-talented human being."
Born on Oct. 20, 1948, in Chicago, Ill., Swan began acting in local theater productions before making his Broadway debut in The Freedom of the City in 1974.
- Robert Hanssen, Former FBI Agent Who Spied for Russia, Dead at 79
- Robert De Niro’s Grandson, Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, Dead at 19
- Swan on Track Derails Schedule for Heathrow Train Line
- Celebrities Rally Around De Niro Family After Death of Robert De Niro’s Teenage Grandson Leandro
- Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Says in Interview He Talks ‘a Lot’ to ‘Dead People’
His first credited onscreen acting role came in 1979, when he appeared in one episode of The Duke. From there, he appeared in numerous movies and television shows, including Somewhere in Time, Walking Tall, The Misadventures of Sheriff Lobo, Take This Job and Shove It, Dr. Detroit, The Twilight Zone and That Was Then… This Is Now.
Swan went on to land the role of Rollin Butcher in Hoosiers alongside Gene Hackman, Dennis Hopper, Barbara Hershey and more. He then starred in The Untouchables and made appearances in Spense: For Hire, Betrayed, All My Children, The Equalizer, Backdraft, The Babe, Rudy alongside Sean Astin and Jon Favreau, Natural Born Killers, Going All the Way and Cold Night into Dawn.
His last credited acting role was in 2012's The Owner.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Reports of Amy Robach Joining NewsNation Are ‘Totally Wrong,’ Says SourceEntertainment
- ‘Below Deck’ Star Captain Lee ‘Mortified’ By Luke Jones and Laura Bileskalne ScandalEntertainment
- Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Announce $100 Million Commitment to Rebuild Maui After WildfiresEntertainment
- Jodie Sweetin Expresses Dismay After Learning Her Film Will Air on Great American Family ChannelEntertainment
- Taylor Swift Didn’t Personally Invite Karlie Kloss to Her Eras Tour Concert, Says Source (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Robert De Niro’s Daughter Drena Pays Tribute to Late Son Leandro on His 20th BirthdayEntertainment
- Tia Carrere, Alexa PenaVega and More Stars Ask for Help Raising Funds for Hawaii After WildfiresEntertainment
- Morgan Wallen Foundation Gives $500K to Restore Historic Black Baseball Complex in NashvilleEntertainment
- Kyle Richards Slams Jeff Lewis After He Calls Her a ‘Lesbian on Ozempic’Entertainment
- Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Blake Shelton and More to Appear on The Judds Tribute AlbumEntertainment
- Is ‘Red, White, and Royal Blue’ Getting A Sequel?Entertainment
- Joy Behar Was ‘Not Hiding’ From Snooki and Cast During ‘Jersey Shore’ Segment on ‘The View,’ Says SourceEntertainment