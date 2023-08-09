Robert Swan, the actor best known for his roles in Hoosiers, The Untouchables and Rudy, has died. He was 78.

Swan, who had cancer, died Wednesday at his home in Rolling Prairie, Ind., his friend Betty Hoeffner confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. An unnamed family friend also confirmed his death to Variety.

"He was my best friend, he was a great actor, amazing producer, singer," Hoeffner told Fox News Digital. "I hope he gets the due he deserves because he was such a versatile actor and was a multi-talented human being."

Born on Oct. 20, 1948, in Chicago, Ill., Swan began acting in local theater productions before making his Broadway debut in The Freedom of the City in 1974.

His first credited onscreen acting role came in 1979, when he appeared in one episode of The Duke. From there, he appeared in numerous movies and television shows, including Somewhere in Time, Walking Tall, The Misadventures of Sheriff Lobo, Take This Job and Shove It, Dr. Detroit, The Twilight Zone and That Was Then… This Is Now.

Swan went on to land the role of Rollin Butcher in Hoosiers alongside Gene Hackman, Dennis Hopper, Barbara Hershey and more. He then starred in The Untouchables and made appearances in Spense: For Hire, Betrayed, All My Children, The Equalizer, Backdraft, The Babe, Rudy alongside Sean Astin and Jon Favreau, Natural Born Killers, Going All the Way and Cold Night into Dawn.

His last credited acting role was in 2012's The Owner.