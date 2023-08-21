Sarah Kennedy, the granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy and Ethel Kenendy, have celebrated their union. The bride, who legally tied the knot with Jam Sulahry on June 17, 2022, held a lavish celebration at the Kennedy Compound in Hyannis Port, Mass. on Saturday.

The couple hosted the ceremony and cocktail hour at RFK House and the reception at JFK House, the venues serving as the namesake of Sarah's grandfather and great uncle, John F. Kennedy, respectively.

“We chose to host our wedding weekend events at the Kennedy Compound and surrounding family homes because of how special it is to us as a backdrop to our lives," Sarah told People of the inspiration behind the venue selection. "It is where we have celebrated the great times and come together in heartbreaking times. It truly feels like coming home."

Jam Sulahry and Sarah Kennedy wedding Michaela Kennedy Cuomo/Instagram

Sulahry's culture was also celebrated during the ceremony as the couple and their guests enjoyed a Mehndi ceremony the night before that featured "choreographed Bollywood-style dances, henna tattoos, Pakistani desserts, and traditional Pakistani and Indian music."

Kennedy and Sulahry, a student at Harvard Business School, said their vows in front of a floral arch curated by Beach Plum Floral Design. Kate Murtaugh Events & Design served as the wedding planner for the occasion.

"Getting married is about memorializing our love for each other and our commitment to each other for life," said Sarah. "We were best friends before dating and grew our relationship through good times and bad. Marriage is the next chapter in our love story, and we couldn’t be happier."

The pair met at Target the night before their Freshmen year began at Boston College. They later bonded over pastries for their first date in the city's North End community. Now, they plan on enjoying their honeymoon in Greece and Italy.