Robert Downey Jr. Suggests Audiences Have ‘Phased Out’ of Marvel Films

Robert Downey Jr. is aware that movie audiences may have reached a point where they are looking past Marvel films for the next big motion picture thrill.

In a recent career retrospective video with Vanity Fair, mostly done to highlight the highly-anticipated Oppenheimer, the Oscar-nominated actor touched on a number of his most iconic performances, obviously including Tony Stark, a.k.a Iron Man.

Only addressing the first (2008) film, the massive success of which led to the billion-dollar Marvel Cinematic Universe, Downey, 58, shared some behind the scene anecdotes.

But, more importantly, he addressed the future of the movie-going public, which for some time was overwhelmingly drawn to Marvel and Star Wars blockbusters.

"Audiences evolve really quickly," he said. "They assimilate a new kind of version of a genre, and they'll phase out of it. And then, you have to keep meeting or exceeding their expectations."

Downey added of that challenge: "Now, we're in an interesting spot because it's like anyone's game, anticipating what audiences will respond to next. And I think it has put the cinematic and TV community on point."

Downey's final (for now) Marvel film was Avengers: Endgame (2019), the third highest-grossing film ever. No Marvel film since has come close to that measure of that box office success.

Watch Downey discuss his career below.