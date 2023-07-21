Robert Downey Jr. Suggests Audiences Have ‘Phased Out’ of Marvel Films - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Robert Downey Jr. Suggests Audiences Have ‘Phased Out’ of Marvel Films

'Now, we're in an interesting spot because it's like anyone's game,' says the Oscar-nominated actor of the industry

Published |Updated
Ryan Parker
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Robert Downey Jr. recently did a career retrospective in which he dissected some of his most popular films, including ‘Iron Man.’ Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Robert Downey Jr. is aware that movie audiences may have reached a point where they are looking past Marvel films for the next big motion picture thrill.

In a recent career retrospective video with Vanity Fair, mostly done to highlight the highly-anticipated Oppenheimer, the Oscar-nominated actor touched on a number of his most iconic performances, obviously including Tony Stark, a.k.a Iron Man.

Only addressing the first (2008) film, the massive success of which led to the billion-dollar Marvel Cinematic Universe, Downey, 58, shared some behind the scene anecdotes.

But, more importantly, he addressed the future of the movie-going public, which for some time was overwhelmingly drawn to Marvel and Star Wars blockbusters.

Read More

"Audiences evolve really quickly," he said. "They assimilate a new kind of version of a genre, and they'll phase out of it. And then, you have to keep meeting or exceeding their expectations."

Downey added of that challenge: "Now, we're in an interesting spot because it's like anyone's game, anticipating what audiences will respond to next. And I think it has put the cinematic and TV community on point."

Downey's final (for now) Marvel film was Avengers: Endgame (2019), the third highest-grossing film ever. No Marvel film since has come close to that measure of that box office success.

Watch Downey discuss his career below.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.