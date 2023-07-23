Robert Downey Jr. Reveals the Extreme Steps Cillian Murphy Took to ‘Survive’ Playing Oppenheimer - The Messenger
Robert Downey Jr. Reveals the Extreme Steps Cillian Murphy Took to ‘Survive’ Playing Oppenheimer

Downey Jr. is lifting the veil on the intense preparation his co-star Cillian Murphy made to play the title character in 'Oppenheimer'

Thea Glassman
JWPlayer

Robert Downey Jr. is lifting the veil on the intense preparation his co-star Cillian Murphy made to play the title character in Oppenheimer.

While speaking to PEOPLE for an interview published in this week's issue, Downey Jr. said he was taken by Murphy's "commitment" to the part.

"He knew it was going to be a behemoth ask when [director Christopher Nolan] called him. But I think he also had the humility that is required to survive playing a role like this," the star, who plays Lewis Strauss, chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission in the film, said.

"We'd be like, 'Hey, we got a three-day weekend. Maybe we'll go antiquing in Santa Fe. What are you going to do?' 'Oh, I have to learn 30,000 words of Dutch. Have a nice time,'" Downey Jr. recounted. "But that's the nature of the ask." The actor added, "I have never witnessed a greater sacrifice by a lead actor in my career."

Other stars of Oppenheimer are confirming Murphy's dedication to the role, with Emily Blunt, who plays Murphy's on-screen wife, telling Extra in a July interview that the actor barely nourished himself during filming.

"He had such a monumental undertaking," she shared. "He could only eat, like, an almond every day. He was so emaciated."

Cillian Murphy is J. Robert Oppenheimer and Robert Downey Jr is Lewis Strauss, talking at the Institute for Advanced Study in OPPENHEIMER
Cillian Murphy is J. Robert Oppenheimer and Robert Downey Jr is Lewis Strauss, talking at the Institute for Advanced Study in "Oppenheimer"Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures

So, what was it like for Murphy himself, taking on this intense acting feat?

"I was running on crazy energy; I went over a threshold to where I was not worrying about food or anything," he told The Guardian. "I was so in it, a state of hyper something. But it was good because the character was like that. He never ate."

Oppenheimer is out in theaters now.

