Robert De Niro Celebrates 80th Birthday with Star-Studded Dinner

Robert De Niro rang in his 80th birthday with a dinner attended by loved ones and a list packed with friends including Oscar winners, politicians, and musical legends.
De Niro, who was accompanied by girlfriend Tiffany Chen, gathered at an NYC eatery with longtime collaborators including Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio. The trio's latest project Killers of the Flower Moon will be released in October. In an interview with The Messenger this summer, De Niro promised that the anticipated historical drama is an "absolute masterpiece."
The guest list also included Bette Midler, Paul McCartney and his wife Nancy Shevell, George Lucas, former New York governor Andrew Cuomo, and magician David Blaine, according to People.
The actor is set to be honored by the Tribeca Festival with a 3-day "De Niro Con" in the fall and was feted across social media with tributes from friends an family including his daughter Drena De Niro.
De Niro and Chen welcomed their first child together (and the actor's seventh) in April. The couple shared a sweet photo of the newborn, who they named Gia Virginia Chen De Niro, with journalist Gayle King in May.
- Mick Jagger Celebrates 80th Birthday With Star-Studded Bash — Inside the Lavish Affair
- Celebrities Rally Around De Niro Family After Death of Robert De Niro’s Teenage Grandson Leandro
- Man Found Dead on Mt. Rainier During 50th Solo Climb to Celebrate 80th Birthday
- Robert De Niro’s Grandson, Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, Dead at 19
- Robert De Niro’s Daughter Drena Pays Tribute to Late Son Leandro on His 20th Birthday
- Martha Stewart Celebrates 82nd Birthday with Mexican Feast and ‘Martharitas’
"They're over the moon," King said. "She was brought here by love."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Nearly Freed Orca Dies at Theme Park After 50 Years in CaptivityEntertainment
- Why Sandra Bullock Hesitated About Doing the ‘Blind Side’ MovieEntertainment
- Nina Dobrev Shares How Her Dog Transformed Her Life (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Filmmaker Arrested for Allegedly Insulting Buddhism in MovieEntertainment
- Can’t Turn Away From Cringey Public Arguments? This Hit Podcast About ‘Normal Gossip’ Is for YouEntertainment
- Britney Spears Breaks Silence Over DivorceEntertainment
- ‘A League of Their Own’ Canceled After Amazon Nixes Plan for Final SeasonEntertainment
- Lizzo Sends ‘Love’ From Japan Amid Harassment LawsuitEntertainment
- Post Malone Shares His Diet Secrets That Helped Him Shed Nearly 60 PoundsEntertainment
- Taylor Swift, Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz Spotted at Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff’s Wedding WeekendEntertainment
- Madonna Says ‘It’s Great to Be Alive’ While Celebrating 65th Birthday in PortugalEntertainment
- Kevin Costner Takes Son to Dallas Cowboys Training Camp Amid Divorce DramaEntertainment