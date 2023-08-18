Robert De Niro Celebrates 80th Birthday with Star-Studded Dinner

Robert De Niro rang in his 80th birthday with a dinner attended by loved ones and a list packed with friends including Oscar winners, politicians, and musical legends.

De Niro, who was accompanied by girlfriend Tiffany Chen, gathered at an NYC eatery with longtime collaborators including Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio. The trio's latest project Killers of the Flower Moon will be released in October. In an interview with The Messenger this summer, De Niro promised that the anticipated historical drama is an "absolute masterpiece."

Martin Scorsese attends Robert De Niro's 80th Birthday in Tribeca on August 17, 2023 in New York City. Gotham/GC Images

The guest list also included Bette Midler, Paul McCartney and his wife Nancy Shevell, George Lucas, former New York governor Andrew Cuomo, and magician David Blaine, according to People.

Paul McCartney attends Robert De Niro's 80th Birthday in Tribeca on August 17, 2023 in New York City. Photo by Gotham/GC Images

The actor is set to be honored by the Tribeca Festival with a 3-day "De Niro Con" in the fall and was feted across social media with tributes from friends an family including his daughter Drena De Niro.

De Niro and Chen welcomed their first child together (and the actor's seventh) in April. The couple shared a sweet photo of the newborn, who they named Gia Virginia Chen De Niro, with journalist Gayle King in May.

"They're over the moon," King said. "She was brought here by love."