Robert De Niro’s Daughter Drena Pays Tribute to Late Son Leandro on His 20th Birthday - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Robert De Niro’s Daughter Drena Pays Tribute to Late Son Leandro on His 20th Birthday

Robert De Niro's daughter wrote, 'Thank you for the happiest and most profound 2 decades of my life, little angel'

Published |Updated
Thea Glassman
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Drena De Niro poses with her son Leandro De Niro Rodriguez. Drena De Niro / Instagram

Drena De Niro penned a loving note to her late son Leandro Rodriguez on Friday, paying tribute to what would have been his 20th birthday.

"You would have been 20 yrs old today💔," she wrote in an Instagram post. "Thank you for the happiest and most profound 2 decades of my life, little angel. I hope you are at peace and your spirit is filled with joy today and always 🥳♥️🕊️🐒 😢 🕯️8~11~03 - 7~2~23."

Drena, who is Robert De Niro's daughter, shared a series of photos of Rodriguez, from childhood to adulthood.

Rodriguez was found dead on July 2. The New York City chief medical examiner confirmed to The Messenger that Rodriguez died an accidental death from the toxic effects of fentanyl, bromazolam, alprazolam, 7-aminoclonazepam, ketamine and cocaine.

Read More

His cause of death was addressed by Drena in an Instagram post on Wednesday, with a message to those "spread[ing] vitriol and pain" after Rodriguez's passing.

"Rather than focusing on the menu of substances in his system when he died or an emotionally charged comment that was made one time, I would really love to see the media outlets and its readers focus on how to really help halt this epidemic that is unfolding right under our noses," she wrote.

Drena added that her prayers are with anyone who is "suffering the loss of their child or loved one to this nightmare of addiction and fentanyl overdose or suicide."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.