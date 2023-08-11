Drena De Niro penned a loving note to her late son Leandro Rodriguez on Friday, paying tribute to what would have been his 20th birthday.

"You would have been 20 yrs old today💔," she wrote in an Instagram post. "Thank you for the happiest and most profound 2 decades of my life, little angel. I hope you are at peace and your spirit is filled with joy today and always 🥳♥️🕊️🐒 😢 🕯️8~11~03 - 7~2~23."

Drena, who is Robert De Niro's daughter, shared a series of photos of Rodriguez, from childhood to adulthood.

Rodriguez was found dead on July 2. The New York City chief medical examiner confirmed to The Messenger that Rodriguez died an accidental death from the toxic effects of fentanyl, bromazolam, alprazolam, 7-aminoclonazepam, ketamine and cocaine.

His cause of death was addressed by Drena in an Instagram post on Wednesday, with a message to those "spread[ing] vitriol and pain" after Rodriguez's passing.

"Rather than focusing on the menu of substances in his system when he died or an emotionally charged comment that was made one time, I would really love to see the media outlets and its readers focus on how to really help halt this epidemic that is unfolding right under our noses," she wrote.

Drena added that her prayers are with anyone who is "suffering the loss of their child or loved one to this nightmare of addiction and fentanyl overdose or suicide."