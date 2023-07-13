Robert De Niro’s Partner Tiffany Chen Reveals She Was Diagnosed with Bell’s Palsy After Welcoming Baby - The Messenger
Entertainment.
Robert De Niro’s Partner Tiffany Chen Reveals She Was Diagnosed with Bell’s Palsy After Welcoming Baby

Chen and the actor welcomed their baby daughter Gia Virginia on April 6

Charmaine Patterson
Tiffany Chen recently gave birth to her first child with partner Robert De Niro. On Thursday, July 13, 2023 Chen reveals a postpartum complication to Gayle King, EXCLUSIVELY on CBS Mornings. Gail Schulman/CBS News

Robert De Niro's partner Tiffany Chen has shared that she experienced postpartum complications after giving birth, causing her to be diagnosed with Bell's Palsy.

De Niro and Chen welcomed daughter Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro on April 6.

During a sit-down with CBS Mornings' Gayle King that airs Friday, Chen will open up about life after welcoming Gia.

In a first look that aired on Thursday morning, Chen recalled, "When I went home, I started to feel like, my tongue felt strange. It felt a little tingly, just started to get a little bit numb. And then I realized, my face just felt weird."

She continued, "I didn't know what the feeling was that I was having. It was weird."

Asked by King if her face "looked different," Chen said it did.

"When I get got home, it was like everything was starting to just fall down on itself. My face was melting on itself."

She continued, "A week after giving birth, that was when it all hit. And I called my doctor. I was trying to eat. I went to put just a fork of food in my mouth, and everything came out. And I couldn't eat. And then I was starting to slur."

"I said, 'There's something really going on here. They [told] me, 'Go right to the hospital.' Admitted me, and I lost all facial function the minute I got to the hospital."

According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, Bell's Palsy is "a neurological disorder that causes paralysis or weakness on one side of the face. One of the nerves that controls muscles in your face becomes injured or stops working properly."

Robert De Niro attends the &quot;About My Father&quot; premiere at SVA Theater on May 09, 2023 in New York City.
Robert De Niro attends the About My Father premiere at SVA Theater.Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

De Niro first revealed that he was a father again in May. He later opened up about fatherhood, telling TODAY co-host Hoda Kotb, "It feels great. I'm very happy."

As for how he's changed since welcoming his first child, the Oscar winner said, "I have certain awareness. When you're older you have awareness of certain things in life, dynamics, everything, family dynamics. You can't avoid learning certain things and how you can deal with those and manage them."

Along with baby Gia, De Niro shares daughter Drena, 51, and son Raphael, 46, with his first wife Diahnne Abbott, as well as 27-year-old twin sons Aaron and Julian with ex-girlfriend Toukie Smith. He and ex-wife Grace Hightower are also parents to son Elliot, 25, and 11-year-old daughter Helen Grace.

