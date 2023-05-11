Robert De Niro Shares First Photo of Newborn Baby with Girlfriend Tiffany Chen

The Takeaway: Robert De Niro gushed about his newborn baby, daughter Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro, in an interview on CBS Mornings.
Robert De Niro is a proud dad.
The Goodfellas actor, 79, opened up about his youngest child, Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro — whom he welcomed last month — in an interview with CBS Mornings' Gayle King.
King shared that De Niro's newborn was born April 6 and weighed in at 8 lbs. and 6 oz.
- Robert De Niro Reveals He Recently Welcomed Baby No. 7
- Robert De Niro Says Parenting ‘Never Gets Easier’ After Welcoming 7th Baby
- Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro Lead Trailer for Oscar Contender ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’
- Ireland Baldwin Welcomes First Baby With Boyfriend RAC
- ‘Banality of Evil’: Robert De Niro Compares His Latest Film Character to Donald Trump
The journalist noted that De Niro and his girlfriend, Tiffany Chen, are "over the moon about this little girl," adding that the couple "wanted" to have a baby.
"This baby is planned," said King. "They both wanted this baby. They're over the moon. She was brought here by love."
De Niro first revealed he’s a father of a newborn during an interview with ET Canada on Monday.
The outlet mentioned his six children, and De Niro clarified that he had "seven, actually," stating, "I just had a baby.”
De Niro also shares daughter Drena, 51, and son Raphael, 46, with his first wife Diahnne Abbott, as well as 27-year-old twin sons Aaron and Julian with ex-girlfriend Toukie Smith. He and Hightower are also parents to son Elliot, 25, and daughter Helen Grace, 11.
De Niro and Chen have been romantically linked since 2021.
His About My Father costar Kim Cattrall praised Chen during the New York City premiere of the film, which will be released May 26.
"His significant other, Tiffany, is such a beautiful woman," she told Extra. "She came to the set once with her family and watched filming. She was gorgeous and sweet, and I'm happy for both of them."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Natalie Portman Calls Out Different ‘Expectations’ for Women and Men at CannesEntertainment
- Honey Boo Boo Graduates From High School, Mama June Posts She’s ‘So Proud’Entertainment
- Foo Fighters Reveal Josh Freese as New DrummerEntertainment
- EXCLUSIVE: ‘Yellowjackets’ Star Liv Hewson Says Support for Their Emmys Decision Was ‘Really Gratifying’Entertainment
- Q&A: Jay Leno Not Afraid to Work on Cars Again After Hospitalization, Says ‘It Was an Accident’Entertainment
- ‘Yellowjackets’ Cast Supports WGA, Will ‘Wait as Long as We Need’ for Season 3Entertainment
- Ed Sheeran, Adele, Harry Styles, Dua Lipa Land on Sunday Times Rich List’s ’35 under 35′Entertainment
- ‘Harry Potter’ TV Show: Cast, Release Date, and Everything to Know About the Max SeriesEntertainment
- The Student Newspaper That Forged a Generation of Fox News StarsPolitics
- ‘Barbie’: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything to KnowEntertainment
- Summer Screams: Your Ultimate Guide to the Most Anticipated Horror Movies of Summer 2023Entertainment
- The Business of Disney: Why the Studio Is Still Going All-In on Live-Action RemakesEntertainment