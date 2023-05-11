The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Robert De Niro Shares First Photo of Newborn Baby with Girlfriend Tiffany Chen

    Charmaine Patterson
    Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

    The Takeaway: Robert De Niro gushed about his newborn baby, daughter Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro, in an interview on CBS Mornings.

    Robert De Niro is a proud dad.

    The Goodfellas actor, 79, opened up about his youngest child, Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro whom he welcomed last month in an interview with CBS Mornings' Gayle King.

    King shared that De Niro's newborn was born April 6 and weighed in at 8 lbs. and 6 oz.

    The journalist noted that De Niro and his girlfriend, Tiffany Chen, are "over the moon about this little girl," adding that the couple "wanted" to have a baby.

    "This baby is planned," said King. "They both wanted this baby. They're over the moon. She was brought here by love."

    De Niro first revealed he’s a father of a newborn during an interview with ET Canada on Monday.

    The outlet mentioned his six children, and De Niro clarified that he had "seven, actually," stating, "I just had a baby.”

    De Niro also shares daughter Drena, 51, and son Raphael, 46, with his first wife Diahnne Abbott, as well as 27-year-old twin sons Aaron and Julian with ex-girlfriend Toukie Smith. He and Hightower are also parents to son Elliot, 25, and daughter Helen Grace, 11.

    De Niro and Chen have been romantically linked since 2021.

    His About My Father costar Kim Cattrall praised Chen during the New York City premiere of the film, which will be released May 26.

    "His significant other, Tiffany, is such a beautiful woman," she told Extra. "She came to the set once with her family and watched filming. She was gorgeous and sweet, and I'm happy for both of them."

