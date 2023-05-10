Robert De Niro Says Parenting ‘Never Gets Easier’ After Welcoming 7th Baby

The Takeaway: While opening up about his newborn baby, Robert De Niro admitted parenting "never gets easier."

For Robert De Niro, being a father remains a full-time job.

The Oscar winner, who revealed this week that he welcomed his seventh child, briefly opened up about being a dad while at the premiere of his latest movie, About My Father.

When asked by Extra TV "how excited" he is to now have seven children, De Niro, 79, admitted, "I'm OK with it." He then smiled and added, "I'm good with it," noting that parenting "never gets easier."

De Niro told ET Canada on Monday that he welcomed a newborn after the outlet mentioned his six children.

"Seven, actually," said De Niro. "I just had a baby." He did not share who the mother of his baby is.

The actor went on to state that while he is "loving" toward his children, he is sometimes "stern about stuff."

"I mean, there's no way around it with kids," he said. "I don't like to have to lay down the law and stuff like that. But, [sometimes] you just have no choice. And any parent would say the same thing. You always want to do the right thing by the children and give them the benefit of the doubt, but sometimes you can't."

De Niro continued, "You know, my kids disagree with me at times, and they're respectful. My daughter, she's 11, she gives me grief sometimes and I argue with her. I adore her, but, you know. And my youngest now, that'll be more to come. But, that's what it is."

Representatives for De Niro did not immediately respond to The Messenger's request for comment.