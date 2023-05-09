The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation
    Robert De Niro is a father of seven. 

    The Amsterdam actor, 79, told ET Canada on Monday that he secretly welcomed a baby. 

    While speaking about his upcoming film About My Father, out May 26, he revealed he’s a father of a newborn after the outlet mentioned his six children. 

    “Seven, actually,” said De Niro. “I just had a baby.”

    He did not share who the mother of his baby is. 

    Representatives for De Niro did not immediately respond to The Messenger's request for comment.

    De Niro filed for divorce from his estranged wife, Grace Hightower, in 2018, per Page Six. The two were together for more than two decades.

    De Niro shares daughter Drena, 51, and son Raphael, 46, with his first wife Diahnne Abbott, as well as 27-year-old twin sons Aaron and Julian with ex-girlfriend Toukie Smith. He and Hightower are also parents to son Elliot, 25, and daughter Helen Grace, 11.

    During his chat with ET, De Niro said he is “loving” when it comes to his kids, although he is sometimes “stern about stuff.”

    “I mean, there’s no way around it with kids,” he said. ”I don’t like to have to lay down the law and stuff like that. But, [sometimes] you just have no choice. And any parent, I think, would say the same thing. You always want to do the right thing by the children and give them the benefit of the doubt but sometimes you can’t.”

    The Oscar-winning actor also confessed he wouldn't call himself a “cool dad,” adding, “I’m okay.”

    “You know, my kids disagree with me at times, and they’re respectful. My daughter, she’s 11, she gives me grief sometimes and I argue with her. I adore her, but, you know. And my youngest now, that’ll be more to come. But, that’s what it is.”

    De Niro opened up about his divorce from Hightower in 2018. He said in a statement, according to Extra, "Grace and I have two beautiful children together. We are entering a period of transition in our relationship, which is a difficult but constructive process.”

    He added, “I honor Grace as a wonderful mother and ask for privacy and respect from all as we proceed to develop our roles as partners in parenting.”

