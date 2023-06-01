Robert De Niro on Welcoming Baby No. 7 at 79: ‘I’m Very Happy’

Robert De Niro is loving fatherhood after recently welcoming his seventh child.

During an appearance on Thursday's episode of TODAY, the About My Father actor opened up about being a new dad at "this stage and age." De Niro and girlfriend Tiffany Chen welcomed a baby girl, Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro, April 6.

"It feels great," he told co-host Hoda Kotb, adding: "I'm very happy."

As for how he's changed since welcoming his first child, the Oscar winner said, "I have certain awareness. When you're older you have awareness of certain things in life, dynamics, everything, family dynamics. You can't avoid learning certain things and how you can deal with those and manage them."

Along with baby Gia, De Niro shares daughter Drena, 51, and son Raphael, 46, with his first wife Diahnne Abbott, as well as 27-year-old twin sons Aaron and Julian with ex-girlfriend Toukie Smith. He and ex-wife Grace Hightower are also parents to son Elliot, 25, and 11-year-old daughter Helen Grace.

De Niro also shared his thoughts on friend and fellow actor Al Pacino expecting his fourth child. A rep for Pacino previously confirmed to The Messenger that Pacino's girlfriend Noor Alfallah, 29, is pregnant.

"He's a few years older than me," De Niro said of Pacino, who is 81. "God bless him."