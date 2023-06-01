Robert De Niro on the Writers’ Strike and AI Fears: ‘It’s a Cluster F—‘ (Exclusive)

As one of Hollywood's longest-tenured living legends, Robert De Niro knows when his town is facing a crisis.

While preparing for the opening of the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival next week, De Niro spoke with The Messenger alongside his festival co-founder and CEO Jane Rosenthal about the ongoing writers' strike that has ground Hollywood to a halt since it started earlier this month.

The Oscar-winner, who's delivered some of movie history's most iconic lines, summarized the strike and its wider implications, including the future impact of artificial intelligence in screenwriting, as only he can, calling it "a cluster f—."

Video by Kyle Faticoni Video by Kyle Faticoni

While De Niro said he hopes for a "quick" end to the conflict, he acknowledged that it remains unclear "what kind of time it'll take to have a real resolution."

In addition to better pay and job security, the Writers Guild of America is asking studios to place restrictions on the use of AI to write or rewrite scripts. It's the first major effort by a union to regulate AI as a replacement for human labor. So far, the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which bargains on behalf of the major studios and networks, has only offered to hold "annual meetings to discuss advancements in technology."

"I think they have a valid concern," De Niro said of the writers. "Ideas can come up through A.I… and then where does that leave the writers in that initial stage? It's very tricky."

Jane Rosenthal and Robert De Niro at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival) Michael Loccisano/Getty

As complicated as it is, De Niro summarized many writers' and viewers' gut feelings on computer sentience, saying, "We as humans don't want to see AI take over." It's a scenario he's already seen play out on the big screen— usually with disastrous consequences for humanity. "You see science fiction movies, maybe they've been made already, about AI taking over in some way, some monster or Frankenstein … where we lose," he added. "We lose control of who we are, what we are, and [our] direction."

Like the WGA, De Niro advocated for restrictions on AI to avoid such a fate. "That's why certain ground rules have to be laid down now," he said. "That's how I'm thinking of it simply."

Rosenthal agreed, pointing to recent warnings from industry leaders like Sam Altman, chief executive of OpenAI, who, along with other top executives, released an open letter this week comparing the seriousness of the threat posed by AI to nuclear war. "Mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be a global priority alongside other societal-scale risks, such as pandemics and nuclear war," read their statement.

"We have to deal with it as a country very quickly," Rosenthal stressed. "We fully support what the writers are fighting for because it's ultimately going to affect all of us in terms of residuals, in terms of AI, in terms of having a human being present."