Drena De Niro is defending her late son, Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, who died of an accidental drug overdose in July.

On Wednesday, the daughter of Robert De Niro took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the recent comments she's been receiving over her son's sudden death.

"I see that many people feel it's necessary to place the blame on my son for using the drugs, to me as his mother for being hurt, shocked and angry at the sudden loss of my only child and even on his grandfather, whom many seem to think possesses a direct connection or influence on how the U.S. borders are operated," Drena posted to Instagram on Wednesday. "Now I know there is no way to reason with stupidity or ignorance but I will say that as long as we keep blaming the addict and the person suffering mental illness we are going to continue to see more of this."

"My son suffered tremendously through the pandemic as maybe many of your kids had but sadly addiction took over in the last year and eventually killed him," she continued. "When you decide to comment on people's misfortune and loss at least really think about the emotional and mental fragility of the people you're attacking online."

Leandro was found dead on July 2. Earlier this week, the New York City chief medical examiner confirmed to The Messenger that Rodriguez died an accidental death from the toxic effects of fentanyl, bromazolam, alprazolam, 7-aminoclonazepam, ketamine and cocaine.

In response to those criticizing her and her family, Drena said: "We are all human beings in the end. Neither I, my family, nor my son asked to be public tabloid fodder for trolling. That's just what we have to deal with on top of a paramount loss."

"Rather than focusing on the menu of substances in his system when he died or an emotionally charged comment that was made one time, I would really love to see the media outlets and it's readers focus on how to really help halt this epidemic that is unfolding right under our noses," she wrote.

"My heart, prayers and alliance is with anyone who is suffering the loss of their child or loved one to this nightmare of addiction and fentanyl overdose or suicide," she concluded. "...I also hope his passing will help bring more empathy, understanding and support to families and people who are struggling with mental health, suicide and addiction."

Shortly after his death, Drena claimed in an Instagram post that he was poisoned with fentanyl-laced drugs.

"Someone sold him fentanyl-laced pills that they knew were laced yet still sold them to him," Drena wrote on Instagram at the time. "So for all these people still f---ing around selling and buying this s---, my son is gone forever."

In a previous post, she wrote about her love for her late son.

"I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly," she wrote when she first announced her son's death. "You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life. I wish I was with you right now."