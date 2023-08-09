Robbie Robertson, Guitarist and Songwriter of The Band, Dead at 80 - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Robbie Robertson, Guitarist and Songwriter of The Band, Dead at 80

'Robbie was surrounded by his family at the time of his death,' his manager said in a statement

Published |Updated
Taylor Henderson
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Robbie Robertson was best known as the lead guitarist and chief songwriter for the Band.Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

Robbie Robertson, widely known as the guitarist and chief songwriter of pioneering 1970s roots-rock outfit The Band, has died. He was 80.

Jared Levine, Robertson's manager for 34 years, shared the news in a statement obtained by Variety on Wednesday.

"Robbie was surrounded by his family at the time of his death, including his wife, Janet, his ex-wife, Dominique, her partner Nicholas, and his children Alexandra, Sebastian, Delphine, and Delphine’s partner Kenny," the statement read. "He is also survived by his grandchildren Angelica, Donovan, Dominic, Gabriel, and Seraphina."

(L-R) Garth Hudson, Robbie Robertson, Levon Helm, Richard Manuel and Rick Danko of The Band pose for a group portrait in June 1971 in London.
The Band pose for a group portrait in June 1971 in London. Robertson pictured second from left.Gijsbert Hanekroot/Redferns
Read More

Levine went on to share that "Robertson recently completed his fourteenth film music project with frequent collaborator Martin Scorsese, 'Killers of the Flower Moon.'"

In lieu of flowers, "the family has asked that donations be made to the Six Nations of the Grand River to support the building of their new cultural center."

Robertson's cause of death is unclear, but he died Wednesday in Los Angeles after a long illness.

Robertson grew up in Toronto, often visiting his mother's family on the Six Nations Indian Reserve. As a teenager, a band he was playing in opened for the Arkansas-based band led by singer Ronnie Hawkins. Robertson later joined the group, known as the Hawks. The group already included future Band drummer-vocalist Levon Helm, and eventually the other three future members joined as well: bassist-vocalist Rick Danko, pianist-vocalist Richard Manuel and multi-instrumentalist Garth Hudson.

Eventually the group left Hawkins and began performing as Levon and the Hawks. Bob Dylan recruited them as his backing band, and they toured in 1965–66, aiding Dylan's shift from acoustic folk to electric rock & roll. The members all participated in the famed upstate–New York home-recording sessions that would later be released as The Basement Tapes.

In 1968, the group, now known simply as the Band, released its debut, Music From Big Pink, widely hailed as revolutionary for the way it recaptured rustic, traditional sounds during a time when rock music was growing increasingly bombastic. The album featured the timeless, Robertson-penned classic "The Weight," and its 1969 self-titled follow-up introduced other Robertson gems including "The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down" and "Up on Cripple Creek."

The Band splintered by the mid-'70s, famously commemorating its end with an all-star concert, "The Last Waltz," documented in a Martin Scorsese–directed film of the same name.

The group would later reunite without Robertson. In 1994, the Band were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Following his time with the Band, Robertson assisted with the soundtracks for Scorsese films including Raging Bull, The King of Comedy and The Color of Money and released a series of solo albums. In 2016, he published a memoir, Testimony.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.