Robbie Robertson, widely known as the guitarist and chief songwriter of pioneering 1970s roots-rock outfit The Band, has died. He was 80.

Jared Levine, Robertson's manager for 34 years, shared the news in a statement obtained by Variety on Wednesday.

"Robbie was surrounded by his family at the time of his death, including his wife, Janet, his ex-wife, Dominique, her partner Nicholas, and his children Alexandra, Sebastian, Delphine, and Delphine’s partner Kenny," the statement read. "He is also survived by his grandchildren Angelica, Donovan, Dominic, Gabriel, and Seraphina."

The Band pose for a group portrait in June 1971 in London. Robertson pictured second from left. Gijsbert Hanekroot/Redferns

Levine went on to share that "Robertson recently completed his fourteenth film music project with frequent collaborator Martin Scorsese, 'Killers of the Flower Moon.'"

In lieu of flowers, "the family has asked that donations be made to the Six Nations of the Grand River to support the building of their new cultural center."

Robertson's cause of death is unclear, but he died Wednesday in Los Angeles after a long illness.

Robertson grew up in Toronto, often visiting his mother's family on the Six Nations Indian Reserve. As a teenager, a band he was playing in opened for the Arkansas-based band led by singer Ronnie Hawkins. Robertson later joined the group, known as the Hawks. The group already included future Band drummer-vocalist Levon Helm, and eventually the other three future members joined as well: bassist-vocalist Rick Danko, pianist-vocalist Richard Manuel and multi-instrumentalist Garth Hudson.

Eventually the group left Hawkins and began performing as Levon and the Hawks. Bob Dylan recruited them as his backing band, and they toured in 1965–66, aiding Dylan's shift from acoustic folk to electric rock & roll. The members all participated in the famed upstate–New York home-recording sessions that would later be released as The Basement Tapes.

In 1968, the group, now known simply as the Band, released its debut, Music From Big Pink, widely hailed as revolutionary for the way it recaptured rustic, traditional sounds during a time when rock music was growing increasingly bombastic. The album featured the timeless, Robertson-penned classic "The Weight," and its 1969 self-titled follow-up introduced other Robertson gems including "The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down" and "Up on Cripple Creek."

The Band splintered by the mid-'70s, famously commemorating its end with an all-star concert, "The Last Waltz," documented in a Martin Scorsese–directed film of the same name.

The group would later reunite without Robertson. In 1994, the Band were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Following his time with the Band, Robertson assisted with the soundtracks for Scorsese films including Raging Bull, The King of Comedy and The Color of Money and released a series of solo albums. In 2016, he published a memoir, Testimony.