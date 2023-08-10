Robbie Robertson’s Other Gig: Martin Scorsese’s Musical Muse

Soon after word spread that Robbie Robertson, the co-founder, guitarist and primary songwriter of the Band, had died, my thoughts turned to one person: his pal Martin Scorsese.

The Academy Award-winning director released a statement that lauded his friend’s music, saying it “seemed to come from the deepest place at the heart of this continent, its traditions and tragedies and joys.” He called Robertson “a constant” in his life and work, then added, rather heartbreakingly, “there’s never enough time with anyone you love. And I loved Robbie.”

The director and musician came from very different backgrounds. Scorsese, famously, grew up in a tenement building in Manhattan’s Little Italy. Robertson grew up in Toronto, Canada, and spent a good deal of his childhood with his mother’s family on the Six Nations Reserve. His mother was Cayuga and Mohawk, and his biological father, who died in an accident before he was born, was Jewish. Robertson’s musical destiny took him to Arkansas then to Bob Dylan’s orbit and, after aiding Dylan’s “electric” transformation and basement retreat to the Old, Weird America, to releasing the first album with the Band in 1968. The roots-rock of Music From Big Pink, emerging at the height of psychedelia, was a perfect and necessary counterpoint, and the Band became a phenomenon.

Scorsese, who aided camera work for Woodstock and is one of the film’s credited editors, made innovative use of rock music since Day One. He didn’t meet Robertson until the mid-1970s, when the Band was starting to fray. Robertson and the band’s manager Jonathan Taplin wanted to document their final concert at San Francisco’s Winterland Theater. It would be held on Thanksgiving, food would be served, and pretty much everyone in music would have a guest spot. Dylan, Joni Mitchell, Neil Young, Neil Diamond, Dr. John, Muddy Waters, Van Morrison (makin’ kicks!), Eric Clapton, Emmylou Harris, you name it. Scorsese, bringing in A-list cinematographers like Michael Chapman, László Kovács and Vilmos Zsigmond, captured the magic, as well as some backstage storytelling, and pretty much broke the mold for what could be done with “the concert film.” The result was called The Last Waltz.

From there a true friendship was born. Indeed, Robertson moved into Scorsese’s home on Mulholland Drive for a while. God knows what the two got up to, but some of it, at least, was just turning each other on to great art. Here’s Robertson playing a Van Morrison tape for his best bro.

In the 1980s, the two began collaborating in a new way. Robertson became Scorsese’s go-to credited music producer. The specifics of what this job constituted varied from film to film. For Raging Bull, Robertson called up former Band members Richard Manuel and Garth Hudson, plus bassist Larry Klein, and recorded a few things for the background during nightclub scenes, and helped select period tunes. For The King of Comedy, it was recording a new track with (again) Van Morrison, called “Wonderful Remark” that played over the closing credits. (He probably had a hand in getting the Clash to show up for their cameo, too.) In 1986, Robertson composed jazzy original music for Scorsese’s pool hustler film The Color of Money starring Paul Newman and Tom Cruise.

In 1988, when Robertson released his first solo album, he called on his pal to shoot the music video for the track “Somewhere Down the Crazy River.” For a director so heavily associated with music, Scorsese has only made two videos: “Bad” by Michael Jackson, and this color-saturated, evocative half–spoken-word track. (Keep an eye out for bass player Tony Levin!)

In 1995, Robertson was brought in as music consultant for Casino — was he the one who suggested Devo’s version of “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” or “Toad” by Cream? The needle-drops in that movie go deeper than any other Scorsese film. But their next project, Gangs of New York, was even more of a trip.

Though the movie is set in the mid-19th century, the music pulled from anywhere that inspired. Robertson’s big ears drew material from across time — and also the world, like featuring Pakistani singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan mixing it up with Peter Gabriel. Elsewhere in the mix were U2, Sonny Terry and Linda Thompson. The pair collaborated again on Shutter Island, The Wolf of Wall Street and Silence, then leveled-up for The Irishman. In addition to serving as an executive music producer, Robertson composed the haunting original theme for this brutal drama about remorse.

Their final collaboration, for Killers of the Flower Moon, will be released in theaters later this year. Though I have yet to personally hear it, friends that saw the movie at its Cannes Film Festival debut tell me that Robertson’s original score, which incorporates indigenous elements, is prominent.

In the 1990s, Robertson explored his mother’s heritage in several albums, including the remarkable album Music for the Native Americans, a companion piece to a 1994 TBS documentary, and 1998’s Contact From the Underworld of Redboy. It seems fitting that his last work should be something so personal, and dovetail with his longtime creative partner.