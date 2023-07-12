Rob McElhenney is sharing his recent diagnosis with his followers.
"I was recently diagnosed with a host of neurodevelopmental disorders and learning disabilities! At 46!" the Always Sunny in Philadelphia star wrote on Twitter Wednesday, noting, "I go through the full diagnosis/prognosis on the @thesunnypodcast (which drops in 2 weeks)."
He continued: "It's not something I would normally talk about publicly but I figured there are others who struggle with similar things and I wanted to remind you that you're not alone. You're not stupid. You're not 'bad.' It might feel that way sometimes. But it's not true :)."
The actor was met with an outpouring of support and kind words from his followers, many of whom offered their own diagnosis stories.
"I got diagnosed with ADHD in my late 20s, and gosh I wish I would've found out sooner! But now that I know the signs I see them in a lot of people, it's amazing how many friends got diagnosed after I did and their lives changed for the better. I'm sure your friend group will experience growth with your experience too," wrote one social media user.
Another added: "Your openness is great for neurodivergent folks like me (who was diagnosed Autistic at 37, but been diagnosed with Dyscalculia and Hyperlexia for most of my like [sic])! I was already a big fan!"
According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, neurodevelopmental disorders are defined as "disabilities associated primarily with the functioning of the neurological system and brain."
Some of the common disorders include attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), autism, learning disabilities, intellectual disability, conduct disorders, cerebral palsy and vision and hearing impairments.
Though these disorders are typically diagnosed in children, adults can be diagnosed later in life.
