For years, the shippers of Riverdale have been at war. Barchie vs. Varchie. Barchie vs. Bughead. Varchie vs. Veggie. Bughead vs. Tughead. The show managed to find a way to put nearly every character with nearly every other character, especially in its wacky, '50s-set final season that put Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) together.
Even the characters themselves contemplated which couples might be "endgame," with Veronica sadly fearing that it was Archie (KJ Apa) and Betty (Lili Reinhart). The series finale revealed that none of the core four ended up together after high school as they all went their separate ways, but that was not nearly as interesting or as important as what was revealed about what happened before they left high school.
While the teens never got to go back to present day, they did have their memories restored so they remembered their lives before they time traveled to the 1950s. Some chose to only remember the good parts and omit the extreme trauma they had suffered, but they all chose to remember something.
For Archie, Betty, Veronica, and Jughead, that meant remembering in vivid detail what it was like to date each other, and so that's what they did. For all of senior year, the core four was a quad, happily trading each other around with no drama.
It is simply the funniest and maybe the best ending to a complicated love shape that any TV show has ever given us. Riverdale remains unmatched, and it will be missed forever.
