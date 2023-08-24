The Hysterical Way That ‘Riverdale’ Put Its Love Square To Rest in the Series Finale - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster

The Hysterical Way That ‘Riverdale’ Put Its Love Square To Rest in the Series Finale

No show has ever solved a shipping war like this before

Published |Updated
Lauren Piester
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Riverdale — “Chapter One Hundred: The Jughead Paradox” — Image Number: RVD605fg_0058r.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, KJ Apa as Archie Andrews and Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge — Photo: The CW — © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.The CW

For years, the shippers of Riverdale have been at war. Barchie vs. Varchie. Barchie vs. Bughead. Varchie vs. Veggie. Bughead vs. Tughead. The show managed to find a way to put nearly every character with nearly every other character, especially in its wacky, '50s-set final season that put Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) together.

Even the characters themselves contemplated which couples might be "endgame," with Veronica sadly fearing that it was Archie (KJ Apa) and Betty (Lili Reinhart). The series finale revealed that none of the core four ended up together after high school as they all went their separate ways, but that was not nearly as interesting or as important as what was revealed about what happened before they left high school. 

While the teens never got to go back to present day, they did have their memories restored so they remembered their lives before they time traveled to the 1950s. Some chose to only remember the good parts and omit the extreme trauma they had suffered, but they all chose to remember something.

For Archie, Betty, Veronica, and Jughead, that meant remembering in vivid detail what it was like to date each other, and so that's what they did. For all of senior year, the core four was a quad, happily trading each other around with no drama. 

It is simply the funniest and maybe the best ending to a complicated love shape that any TV show has ever given us. Riverdale remains unmatched, and it will be missed forever.

Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom and Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz
Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom and Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz in 'Riverdale.'Colin Bentley/The CW
Read More
The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.