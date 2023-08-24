River Phoenix Remembered by Mom 32 Years After Tragic Death - The Messenger
Entertainment.
River Phoenix Remembered by Mom 32 Years After Tragic Death

In a touching tribute, the actor's mom says he 'was and still is our greatest teacher'

The Messenger Staff
Actor River Phoenix attending an Artists Against Fur event.Robin Platzer/Getty Images

River Phoenix's legacy lives on long after his tragic death. The actor's life and legacy was commemorated by his mother recently in a moving post timed to what would have been his 53rd birthday.

"One of the most amazing days of my life," Arlyn "Heart" Phoenix wrote. "Truly a touch of the most sacred." She went on to talk about his "humor, wisdom, authenticity, talent, compassion, vulnerability and undying Love."

River Phoenix in a scene from the film 'Sneakers', 1992.
River Phoenix in a scene from the film 'Sneakers', 1992.Universal Pictures/Getty Images

Phoenix died in October 2023 from an overdose of cocaine and heroin. He was just 23 and in the midst of a white-hot movie career after a captivating turn in Stand By Me, which made him a star at 16. An Oscar nominee for his turn in 1988's Running on Empty, Phoenix was also a vocal activist for environmental and animal rights.

River Phoenix comforts Wil Wheaton in a scene from the film 'Stand By Me', 1986.
River Phoenix comforts Wil Wheaton in a scene from the film 'Stand By Me', 1986.Columbia Pictures/Getty Images

"I would say he was and still is our greatest teacher. The greatest pain I experienced in my life was the pain of natural childbirth and even tho quite different, the pain of my son's passing," Aryln continued in her post. "But almost instantaneously on both occasions, the gifts that he brought were imbued in each of us and so we carry on celebrating his life for those 23 precious years."

Phoenix's sister Rain also commemorated his birthday with her own post, sharing a black and white photo of him. Phoenix was the eldest of five siblings, including Rain, Liberty, Summer and Joaquin, who was present the fateful night the actor passed away.

Aryln said her son's life and death taught her about "living in the moment" and she concluded her post thanking fans for the "precious messages" they've given her over the years.

