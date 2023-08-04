Rita Ora and Taika Waititi Share Never-Before-Seen Wedding Photos on Their 1st Anniversary

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi are giving fans a glimpse of the most special day of their lives.
On Friday, the singer-songwriter and filmmaker — who tied the knot in a secret backyard wedding last year — opened up about their nuptials and shared some never-before-seen photos in an interview with Vogue.
"It wasn't in London or in France like everyone reported," Taika said of the wedding. "It was in L.A. with a small group of friends."
"It's actually been quite entertaining for us to see the different stories people made up and all the while getting to keep it to ourselves," Ora added. "I love that we now get to share what really happened — and to do it on our one-year anniversary, no less!"
- Julia Roberts Shares Rare Photo with Husband Danny Moder in Celebration of 21st Wedding Anniversary
- Ariana Grande Celebrates 2-Year Wedding Anniversary With Dalton Gomez
- Cindy Crawford Celebrates 25th Wedding Anniversary with Husband Rande Gerber
- Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary of Courthouse Wedding to Travis Barker
- Bindi Irwin Celebrates Parents Steve and Terri’s Anniversary
The couple, who first met at a barbecue in 2018, began dating in 2021 while both working in Australia. They got engaged in 2022 after Ora popped the question.
"Rita proposed to me, and I said 'yes' instantly," Waititi told the outlet of their engagement.
The next year, the duo said their "I dos" at their home in Los Angeles, with about eight people in attendance.
The bride, who wore a Tom Ford dress and Lorraine Schwartz jewels for the intimate ceremony, was walked down the aisle by her sister, Elena.
"It was beautiful,” Waititi enthused. "Just having close friends and not having it too big. We didn't have table settings or any of the stressful things that go along with weddings, and it was nice to just have it super-simple."
"My daughters were there, and they made everything really fun and easy. I think just because we didn't have the pressure of having caterers and all of these things, you know, people turning up late, and all of the different moving parts."
"I felt really peaceful actually," Ora added. "It was almost like another day. We just all dressed up and got married."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ Drops From No. 1 to No. 21 on the Hot 100Entertainment
- ALS Association Issues Statement Following Death of Sandra Bullock’s Partner Bryan RandallEntertainment
- Claire Danes Reveals Why She Turned Down Playing Rose in ‘Titanic’Entertainment
- Whatever You Think Of Ariana Grande’s Relationships, It Doesn’t Justify Calling Her a HomewreckerEntertainment
- ‘Sherlock’ Star Amanda Abbington Says She’s a ‘Firm Supporter’ of Trans Community Amid ControversyEntertainment
- Travis Scott Performs at Rome’s Circus Maximus, Brings Out Special Guest Kanye WestEntertainment
- ‘High School Musical’ Star Dara Renee Reveals ‘Crazy’ Experience Filming With Original Cast MembersEntertainment
- Malaysian Music Festival Threatens The 1975 With Legal Action Following Matty Healy’s ‘Indecent Stage Behavior’Entertainment
- How Did Ed Sheeran Strike Up an Unlikely Bromance With Chris Hemsworth? ‘Mutual Fangirling,’ Says SingerEntertainment
- Here is the 2023 Booker Prize LonglistEntertainment
- Charlie Day Performs ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ Hit ‘Dayman’ at the Hollywood BowlEntertainment
- WWE’s Bianca Belair Teases Details of Upcoming Hulu Reality Series: ‘It’s Showing How We Balance It All’ (Exclusive)Entertainment