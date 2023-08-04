Rita Ora and Taika Waititi Share Never-Before-Seen Wedding Photos on Their 1st Anniversary

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi are giving fans a glimpse of the most special day of their lives.

On Friday, the singer-songwriter and filmmaker — who tied the knot in a secret backyard wedding last year — opened up about their nuptials and shared some never-before-seen photos in an interview with Vogue.

"It wasn't in London or in France like everyone reported," Taika said of the wedding. "It was in L.A. with a small group of friends."

"It's actually been quite entertaining for us to see the different stories people made up and all the while getting to keep it to ourselves," Ora added. "I love that we now get to share what really happened — and to do it on our one-year anniversary, no less!"

The couple, who first met at a barbecue in 2018, began dating in 2021 while both working in Australia. They got engaged in 2022 after Ora popped the question.

"Rita proposed to me, and I said 'yes' instantly," Waititi told the outlet of their engagement.

The next year, the duo said their "I dos" at their home in Los Angeles, with about eight people in attendance.

The bride, who wore a Tom Ford dress and Lorraine Schwartz jewels for the intimate ceremony, was walked down the aisle by her sister, Elena.

"It was beautiful,” Waititi enthused. "Just having close friends and not having it too big. We didn't have table settings or any of the stressful things that go along with weddings, and it was nice to just have it super-simple."

"My daughters were there, and they made everything really fun and easy. I think just because we didn't have the pressure of having caterers and all of these things, you know, people turning up late, and all of the different moving parts."

"I felt really peaceful actually," Ora added. "It was almost like another day. We just all dressed up and got married."