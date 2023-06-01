Riley Questions Violet’s Intentions in Upcoming Episode of ’90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days’ (Exclusive)

With seven new couples (and one returning duo!) embarking on the adventure of a lifetime in hopes of finding true love, there's bound to be some highs, lows and plenty of bumps along the way.

In an exclusive clip of the upcoming premiere of season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Riley — a military veteran — FaceTimes with his love interest, Violet, a few days before flying to Vietnam to meet her for the first time. Though he's looking forward to his trip, there's something that's holding him back from expressing his true feelings.

"Are you excited for me to come and visit," Riley asks Violet in the clip, who responds with, "A little bit."

90 Day Fiance Before the 90 Days TLC

"I'm really excited to come there," he says.

"Oh, you love me," she tells Riley.

"I'm not saying that word," he says.

"I don't say 'I love you,'" Riley tells cameras. "Whenever I say, 'I love you' to a person, they leave."

"I'm not saying I love you, but I'll say this..." Riley tells Violet before putting his middle finger up.

"90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days" (TLC) TLC

"It started because Violet told me women in Vietnam mean the opposite of what they say," Riley explains to producers of the odd gesture. "So when she says she hates me, it actually means 'I love you' or 'I care for you.' So she knows how I feel when I do this. It's just a sweet thing we do."

"I care about Violet a lot, but we've been through some ups and downs over the last year or so," he continues. "Because of my past relationships, and unfortunately because of what I do for a living, I might be overly cautious. I just feel like there's something there with Violet that she's not telling me or being as forthcoming as I need her to be about certain things."

Riley concludes: "I know I am not the easiest person to understand. It's a jungle up here. There's a lot going on up there. It just feels that Violet may just understand me. After everything that I've been through, it's really hard for me to trust people. But I have to go through with this. I truly believe that she's worth the risk."

In the season's super tease, the couples gear up to meet their love interests in person for the first time. The Americans — some of whom include a deaf man and a young widow — will navigate their way in foreign countries as they attempt to make their relationships work.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days premieres June 4 at 8 p.m. EST on TLC.