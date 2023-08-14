Riley Keough revealed that she and Zoë Kravitz "would hang out as nepo babies — literally."

In a video interview with Vanity Fair shared Sunday (and conducted before the SAG-AFTRA strike), Keough explained that her parents, Lisa Marie Presley and Danny Keough, were good friends with Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz.

"Crazy fun fact. Zoë and I's parents were friends when we were really little," the Zola star began. "And like, our parents breastfed us next to each other."

Though the two lost touch for a few years, Keough said that they reconnected at a party as teenagers and have remained close ever since.

"We met a long time ago, but we re-met when I was probably 17. I think it was a house party in L.A. We had a lot of mutual friends, and we just became very good friends."

Keough went on to call Kravitz a "lifelong childhood friend." The two also starred in 2015's Mad Max: Fury Road together.

In the Vanity Fair cover story published last week, Keough also opened up about living without her mother (who died at age 54 after suffering cardiac arrest on Jan. 12) and how she and her family navigated the sudden change.

"When my mom passed, there was a lot of chaos in every aspect of our lives," Keough said. "Everything felt like the carpet had been ripped out and the floor had melted from under us. Everyone was in a bit of a panic to understand how we move forward, and it just took a minute to understand the details of the situation, because it's complicated."