Riley Keough Says She Misses Mom Lisa Marie Presley and Brother Benjamin Keough Ahead of Emmy Nomination

Riley Keough is opening up about the loss of her mother and brother.
In an Instagram story posted Wednesday, the Daisy Jones and the Six actor shared an old black-and-white photo of her mom, Lisa Marie Presley, and her brother, Benjamin Keough, from when Keough was a young boy.
"Miss you both," she wrote on the post.
Presley, the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died earlier this year in January after going into cardiac arrest. Keough's brother died by suicide back in 2020, at the age of 27.
Keough's post comes just ahead of her Emmy nomination for Lead Actress in A Limited Anthology Series for Daisy Jones. Just weeks before Presley's death, Keough spoke to People magazine and compared her Daisy Jones character to her mother.
"My mother is certainly an inspiration to me," Keough told People. "I was raised by somebody who did their own thing and didn't really care what other people thought. She was definitely inspirational to me."
Riley continued, saying she was "always interested in women who weren't behaving 'the right way.' I think just women who were liberated were inspiring to me."
