Riley Keough has finally told the world the name of her daughter.

The Daisy Jones & the Six actress — who announced during mom Lisa Marie Presley's funeral in January that she'd welcomed a baby with husband Ben Smith-Petersen — revealed to Vanity Fair that her daughter's name is Tupelo Storm Smith-Petersen. "Tupelo" is a reference to her grandfather Elvis Presley's Mississippi birthplace, while "Storm" is a tribute to her brother Benjamin Storm Keough, who died by suicide in 2020 at age 27.

The star also shared that Tupelo arrived via surrogate, since Keough has Lyme disease.

Keough explained that she selected "Tupelo" as her baby name before Baz Luhrmann's 2022 Elvis came out, which helped introduce the town to another generation of fans.

"I was like, 'This is great because it's not really a well-known word or name in relation to my family — it's not like Memphis or something," she told VF in the feature story published Tuesday. "Then when the Elvis movie came out, it was like, Tupelo this and Tupelo that. I was like, 'Oh, no.' But it's fine."

Keough — who met her husband while filming 2013's Mad Max: Fury Road — said her daughter resembles Smith-Petersen closely. (Keough and Smith-Petersen have not yet released any photos of their daughter.)

"She's literally like someone shrunk my husband and that's our baby," she said.

"This is the thing in my life so far that I have really wanted to, quote-unquote, get right," she continued. "I don't think you ever can be a perfect parent, but I would like to be the best mom for her that I can be."

In the same cover story, Keough opened up about her legal battle with grandmother Priscilla Presley over her mom's estate, which officially came to a close on Aug. 4. As part of a settlement with her grandmother, Keough became the sole trustee, and will give Priscilla $1 million as well as $400,000 for Priscilla's legal fees.

Per The Los Angeles Times, the settlement makes Keough the owner of Elvis' belongings as well as the Graceland Mansion in Memphis, Tenn. The agreement also reportedly allows Priscilla to be buried at the estate.

"When my mom passed, there was a lot of chaos in every aspect of our lives," Keough told Vanity Fair. "Everything felt like the carpet had been ripped out and the floor had melted from under us. Everyone was in a bit of a panic to understand how we move forward, and it just took a minute to understand the details of the situation, because it's complicated. We are a family, but there's also a huge business side of our family. So I think that there was clarity that needed to be had."

Now that the legal issues have come to a close, Keough added that "things with Grandma will be happy."

"They've never not been happy," she said. "There was a bit of upheaval, but now everything's going to be how it was. She's a beautiful woman, and she was a huge part of creating my grandfather's legacy and Graceland. It's very important to her. He was the love of her life. Anything that would suggest otherwise in the press makes me sad because, at the end of the day, all she wants is to love and protect Graceland and the Presley family and the legacy. That's her whole life. So it's a big responsibility she has tried to take on. None of that stuff has really ever been a part of our relationship prior. She's just been my grandma."

Now that the settlement is official, Keough revealed that Priscilla may be buried at Graceland alongside her grandson, Benjamin.

"Sharing Graceland with the world was her idea from the start," she said. "I always had positive and beautiful memories and association with Graceland. Now, a lot of my family's buried there, so it's a place of great sadness at this point in my life."