The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Riley Keough Remembers Late Mom Lisa Marie Presley on Mother’s Day

    Presley died at 54 on Jan. 12 after going into cardiac arrest.

    Published |Updated
    Charmaine Patterson
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

    Riley Keough is paying tribute to Lisa Marie Presley on the first Mother's Day since Presley's death.

    On Sunday, Keough shared a vintage photo on Instagram of her mother and her father, musician Danny Keough, holding her as a newborn.

    She captioned the moment, "Lucky to have had the best and most deeply loving mama I could have asked for."

    The heartfelt post comes four months after Presley's death. Presley, the daughter of late icon Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley, died on Jan. 12 at 54.

    Read More

    "Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie," a representative for the family said in a statement to CNN. "They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time."

    Hours before, Priscilla shared on Instagram that Lisa Marie was "rushed to the hospital."

    She wrote alongside a photo of her and her daughter, "She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers. We feel the prayers from around the world, and ask for privacy during this time."

    On Jan. 24, Riley broke her silence on Lisa Marie's death via Instagram. She shared an image of her and her mother at a restaurant, and revealed its significance in the caption.

    "I feel blessed to have a photo of the last time I saw my beautiful mama. Grateful @georgieflores took this," the actress wrote.

    Weeks before her mother died, Riley explained how Lisa Marie is like her Daisy Jones & the Six character.

    "My mother is certainly an inspiration to me," Riley, who plays the carefree title character in the Prime Video series, told People magazine in December. "I was raised by somebody who did their own thing and didn't really care what other people thought. She was definitely inspirational to me."

    Riley added that she was "always interested in women who weren't behaving 'the right way.' I think just women who were liberated were inspiring to me."

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.