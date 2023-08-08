Riley Keough is opening up about living without her mother and how she and her family navigated the sudden change.

Lisa Marie Presley died at age 54 after suffering cardiac arrest on Jan. 12. Last month, her cause of death was confirmed as a small bowel obstruction due to bariatric surgery.

"When my mom passed, there was a lot of chaos in every aspect of our lives," Keough said in a cover story with Vanity Fair published Tuesday. "Everything felt like the carpet had been ripped out and the floor had melted from under us. Everyone was in a bit of a panic to understand how we move forward, and it just took a minute to understand the details of the situation, because it's complicated."

In June, it was reported that Keough was named the sole trustee of Presley's estate after she and her grandmother, Priscilla Presley, reached a settlement agreement. As part of the agreement, Keough would pay Priscilla $1 million as well as $400,000 for Priscilla's legal fees.

"We are a family, but there's also a huge business side of our family. So I think that there was clarity that needed to be had," Keough told Vanity Fair.

Lisa Marie Presley, Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough attend the Handprint Ceremony honoring Three Generations of Presleys at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 21, 2022, in Hollywood. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

As for where she and her family stand now, Keough smiled and said: "Clarity has been had."

Looking back at the legal battle between her and Priscilla, she said, "Things with Grandma will be happy. They've never not been happy. I'm trying to think of a way to answer it that's not a 20-minute conversation."

She paused before saluting Priscilla, stating, "There was a bit of upheaval, but now everything's going to be how it was. She's a beautiful woman, and she was a huge part of creating my grandfather's legacy and Graceland. It's very important to her. He was the love of her life. Anything that would suggest otherwise in the press makes me sad because, at the end of the day, all she wants is to love and protect Graceland and the Presley family and the legacy. That's her whole life. So it's a big responsibility she has tried to take on. None of that stuff has really ever been a part of our relationship prior. She's just been my grandma."