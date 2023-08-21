Rihanna Welcomes Baby No. 2 With A$AP Rocky: Source

Rihanna has found love with baby No. 2.

The Fenty Beauty mogul and A$AP Rocky welcomed their second child earlier this month, a source tells The Messenger.

According to TMZ, the baby was born on Aug. 3 in Los Angeles, and the couple welcomed another boy — though no other details, including a name, were shared.

Rihanna and the "D.M.B." rapper (whose real name is Rakim Mayers) also share a son who was born in May 2022.

The nine-time Grammy winner first revealed she was pregnant while performing her greatest hits during the Super Bowl LVII halftime show in February, showing off her baby bump in a sleek red jumpsuit.

Ahead of her set, Rihanna teased during a sit-down with CBS Mornings' Nate Burleson that she was "thinking about bringing someone."

"I'm not sure," she added.

Also before her big reveal, Rihanna opened up about feeling empowered as a mother.

"When you become a mom, there is something that just happens where you feel like you can take on the world," she told reporters, per CNN.

"The Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world, so as scary as that was — because I haven't been on stage in seven years — there's something exhilarating about the challenge of it all. It's important for me to do this this year. It's important for representation. It's important for my son to see that."

Rihanna previously opened up to British Vogue about delivering her first baby, calling the experience "beautiful."

"I cannot believe it," she said in the publication's March 2023 cover story. "Essentially, from one person I became two. You walk into the hospital as a couple and leave as a family of three. It's nuts. And oh, my gosh, those first days are insane. You don't sleep. At all. Not even if you wanted to. We came home, cold turkey, had no one. It was just us as parents and our baby. Man, you're a zombie for the most part."

As for how she and A$AP Rocky were adjusting to parenthood, she said at the time, "We're best friends with a baby. We have to be on the same page, but we've always kind of had that in our relationship. Everything changes when you have a baby but I wouldn't say it's done anything but made us closer."