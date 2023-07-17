Rihanna Sells Beverly Hills Home for $10.295 Million (Exclusive)

Rihanna has sold one of her Beverly Hills mansions, The Messenger can confirm.

On May 30, the "Rude Boy" singer and Fenty creator listed the 5,100-square-foot, Tudor-inspired home for $10,495,000, and sold it a little over a month later for $10,295,000 on July 3.

"Nestled just moments away from the vibrant heart of Beverly Hills, this expansive estate resides on one of the most esteemed streets in the BHPO (Beverly Hills Post Office) area," the listing reads. "Beyond its gated entrance and mature landscaping, this illustrious compound retreats elegantly from the street. Coupled with its location on a quiet cul-de-sac, it affords a wonderful level of privacy."

Rihanna attends Marvel Studios' "Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever" Premiere at Dolby Theatre on October 26, 2022 in Hollywood, California. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

"The magnificent grounds encompass a sparkling pool, manicured lawns, a half basketball court, a flourishing vegetable garden, and various outdoor dining and patio spaces that are tailor-made for unforgettable entertaining experiences," the listing continues.

The four bedroom, five bathroom home, which features wood and stone flooring, beamed cathedral ceilings in the living room and original fireplaces, was originally built in 1939. The house encompasses over 5,100 square feet of living space, including a detached guest house.

Rihanna — who recently celebrated her son's first birthday and is currently pregnant with her second child with A$AP Rocky — initially bought the home in 2021, according to Mansion Global. She owns the home immediately next door, which she purchased in 2020 for $13.75 million, according to the outlet.

