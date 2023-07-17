Rihanna Sells Beverly Hills Home for $10.295 Million (Exclusive)
The 'Rude Boy' singer and Fenty creator listed the 5,100-square-foot, Tudor-inspired home for $10,495,000 in May
Rihanna has sold one of her Beverly Hills mansions, The Messenger can confirm.
On May 30, the "Rude Boy" singer and Fenty creator listed the 5,100-square-foot, Tudor-inspired home for $10,495,000, and sold it a little over a month later for $10,295,000 on July 3.
"Nestled just moments away from the vibrant heart of Beverly Hills, this expansive estate resides on one of the most esteemed streets in the BHPO (Beverly Hills Post Office) area," the listing reads. "Beyond its gated entrance and mature landscaping, this illustrious compound retreats elegantly from the street. Coupled with its location on a quiet cul-de-sac, it affords a wonderful level of privacy."
- Celebrity Real Estate: What $88 Million Can Get You in Beverly Hills
- Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Celebrate Son’s First Birthday with Family Photos
- What $18 Million Can Get You in Beverly Hills Real Estate: Joe Manganiello and Sofía Vergara’s Italian-Style Villa
- Shark Tanks, M&M’s, and Dinosaur Bones: Inside the World of Celebrity Real Estate
- ‘Botched’ Star Terry Dubrow Teases Heather Dubrow’s ‘Gigantic Plans’ for $16 Million Beverly Hills Home (Exclusive)
"The magnificent grounds encompass a sparkling pool, manicured lawns, a half basketball court, a flourishing vegetable garden, and various outdoor dining and patio spaces that are tailor-made for unforgettable entertaining experiences," the listing continues.
The four bedroom, five bathroom home, which features wood and stone flooring, beamed cathedral ceilings in the living room and original fireplaces, was originally built in 1939. The house encompasses over 5,100 square feet of living space, including a detached guest house.
Rihanna — who recently celebrated her son's first birthday and is currently pregnant with her second child with A$AP Rocky — initially bought the home in 2021, according to Mansion Global. She owns the home immediately next door, which she purchased in 2020 for $13.75 million, according to the outlet.
A representative for Rihanna did not respond to a request for comment by The Messenger.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Carly Rae Jepsen Cancels NYC Show Due to Weather: ‘No One Is Getting Electrocuted Tonight’Entertainment
- Beloved Knitter Undergoes Dramatic Heel Turn on ‘The Bachelorette’: RecapEntertainment
- What Was in Megan Thee Stallion’s Victim Statement Read at Tory Lanez SentencingEntertainment
- Travis Scott Tops Billboard 200 for 3rd Time with ‘Utopia’Entertainment
- Chris Noth Breaks Silence on Sexual Assault Allegations: ‘I Strayed on My Wife’Entertainment
- Josh Duggar’s Child Pornography Conviction Upheld By Appeals CourtEntertainment
- Chad Michael Murray Reveals Jamie Lee Curtis Kissed Him Behind-the-Scenes of ‘Freaky Friday’Entertainment
- Who Is Bryan Randall? 5 Things to Know About Sandra Bullock’s Late PartnerEntertainment
- Iggy Azalea Writes Letter of Support for Tory Lanez Before SentencingEntertainment
- Where to Watch William Friedkin’s MoviesEntertainment
- Wayne Brady Comes Out as PansexualEntertainment
- Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ Drops From No. 1 to No. 21 on the Hot 100Entertainment