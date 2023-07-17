Rihanna Sells Beverly Hills Home for $10.295 Million (Exclusive) - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Rihanna Sells Beverly Hills Home for $10.295 Million (Exclusive)

The 'Rude Boy' singer and Fenty creator listed the 5,100-square-foot, Tudor-inspired home for $10,495,000 in May

Published |Updated
Christina Dugan Ramirez and Amanda Williams
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Rihanna has sold one of her Beverly Hills mansions, The Messenger can confirm.

On May 30, the "Rude Boy" singer and Fenty creator listed the 5,100-square-foot, Tudor-inspired home for $10,495,000, and sold it a little over a month later for $10,295,000 on July 3.

"Nestled just moments away from the vibrant heart of Beverly Hills, this expansive estate resides on one of the most esteemed streets in the BHPO (Beverly Hills Post Office) area," the listing reads. "Beyond its gated entrance and mature landscaping, this illustrious compound retreats elegantly from the street. Coupled with its location on a quiet cul-de-sac, it affords a wonderful level of privacy."

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 26: Rihanna attends Marvel Studios' &quot;Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever&quot; Premiere at Dolby Theatre on October 26, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Rihanna attends Marvel Studios' "Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever" Premiere at Dolby Theatre on October 26, 2022 in Hollywood, California.Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Read More

"The magnificent grounds encompass a sparkling pool, manicured lawns, a half basketball court, a flourishing vegetable garden, and various outdoor dining and patio spaces that are tailor-made for unforgettable entertaining experiences," the listing continues.

The four bedroom, five bathroom home, which features wood and stone flooring, beamed cathedral ceilings in the living room and original fireplaces, was originally built in 1939. The house encompasses over 5,100 square feet of living space, including a detached guest house.

Rihanna — who recently celebrated her son's first birthday and is currently pregnant with her second child with A$AP Rocky — initially bought the home in 2021, according to Mansion Global. She owns the home immediately next door, which she purchased in 2020 for $13.75 million, according to the outlet.  

A representative for Rihanna did not respond to a request for comment by The Messenger.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.