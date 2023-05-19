Rihanna Nearly Bares All in Maternity Photos from First Pregnancy: ‘Embracing Motherhood Like a G’

Rihanna is putting more than her baby bump on display as she reflects on her first pregnancy.
The Fenty mogul, who is currently pregnant with baby No. 2, shared snaps from her first pregnancy on Instagram Thursday.
In the photos, Rihanna poses in a two-piece that features a revealing jeweled top and snake-print heels, a tropical scene serving as the backdrop.
She shared in the caption that the images were taken when she was pregnant with her first child, son RZA, whom she shares with A$AP Rocky. The pair celebrated RZA's first birthday last week.
"In honor of my first pregnancy, embracing motherhood like a g, and the magic that this body made!" she wrote. "Baby RZA… he in there not having a clue how nuts his mama is, or how obsessed he was bout to make me. #maternityshoot2022 #tobecontinued."
Rihanna revealed that she and the "Good for You" rapper were expecting their second child during her Super Bowl LVII halftime performance in February. She donned a fiery red jumpsuit that was unzipped, unveiling her baby bump in a skintight bodysuit.
While walking the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala earlier this month, she shared how this pregnancy is "so different" than her first.
"No cravings. Tons of nausea. Everything's different, but I'm enjoying it," she told Entertainment Tonight. "I feel good. I feel energetic."
She swooned over RZA, adding, "I'm in love. I'm obsessed and I don't even feel guilty about it."
A$AP Rocky also noted, "[He's] growing big. Beautiful, happy baby."
