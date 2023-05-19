The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Rihanna Nearly Bares All in Maternity Photos from First Pregnancy: ‘Embracing Motherhood Like a G’

    Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child, son RZA, in May 2022.

    Published |Updated
    Charmaine Patterson
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

    Rihanna is putting more than her baby bump on display as she reflects on her first pregnancy.

    The Fenty mogul, who is currently pregnant with baby No. 2, shared snaps from her first pregnancy on Instagram Thursday.

    In the photos, Rihanna poses in a two-piece that features a revealing jeweled top and snake-print heels, a tropical scene serving as the backdrop.

    She shared in the caption that the images were taken when she was pregnant with her first child, son RZA, whom she shares with A$AP Rocky. The pair celebrated RZA's first birthday last week.

    Read More

    "In honor of my first pregnancy, embracing motherhood like a g, and the magic that this body made!" she wrote. "Baby RZA… he in there not having a clue how nuts his mama is, or how obsessed he was bout to make me. #maternityshoot2022 #tobecontinued."

    Rihanna revealed that she and the "Good for You" rapper were expecting their second child during her Super Bowl LVII halftime performance in February. She donned a fiery red jumpsuit that was unzipped, unveiling her baby bump in a skintight bodysuit.

    Rihanna performs during Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show
    Rihanna performs during Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium (Kevin Mazur/Getty).

    While walking the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala earlier this month, she shared how this pregnancy is "so different" than her first.

    "No cravings. Tons of nausea. Everything's different, but I'm enjoying it," she told Entertainment Tonight. "I feel good. I feel energetic."

    She swooned over RZA, adding, "I'm in love. I'm obsessed and I don't even feel guilty about it."

    A$AP Rocky also noted, "[He's] growing big. Beautiful, happy baby."

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.