Rihanna Breastfeeds Son RZA in Maternity Wear While Pregnant with Baby No. 2

'Not ur mama's maternity bras... designed by Rihanna, approved by baby RZA,' Savage x Fenty shared

Olivia Jakiel
Rihanna attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Rihanna is proof that lingerie and underwear can be both sexy and practical in her new Savage x Fenty maternity campaign. 

As she prepares for baby No. 2 with A$AP Rocky, the singer's 14-month-old son RZA is currently breastfeeding, as seen in new images for her maternity bra line.

"Not ur mama's maternity bras... designed by Rihanna, approved by baby RZA," the official Savage x Fenty Instagram account captioned a carousel of photos showing the nine-time Grammy Award-winning artist breastfeeding her son while rocking some pieces from the brand's new maternity line. 

Fans of the brand were quick to praise Rihanna and Savage x Fenty for the new line, with one social media user writing, "Pregnant with one while breastfeeding another. Women are amazing."

Another added, "I remember in 2020 when I was breastfeeding I was like damn Riri needs to sell us fashionable maternity bras. Now I need another baby." One Instagram user shared, "I'm so glad I'm waiting to have children. By the time I'm pregnant Rihanna will have made all the accessories for me and my baby to be dope as hell."

Rihanna first launched her Savage x Fenty brand in 2018, just one year after launching her Fenty Beauty brand. Though she has stepped down as CEO of the lingerie brand, she still serves as an executive chairman. 

The "We Found Love" artist welcomed son RZA with rapper A$AP Rocky in May last year. Rihanna announced she and her longtime beau are expecting their second baby during her Super Bowl Halftime Show performance in April, revealing her baby bump during her set.

