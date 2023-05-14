Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Celebrate Son’s First Birthday with Family Photos

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are ringing in their son RZA's first birthday in style.
The rapper shared Instagram photos on the little one's big day Saturday, writing in the caption: "'WU TANG IZ 4 DA CHUREN 🤲' HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY TO MY 1st BORN. RZA❤️."
The carousal of pictures featured the trio posing for candid shots, with Rihanna and A$AP Rocky sharing a kiss in one and the whole family taking a mirror selfie in another.
Earlier this month, it was revealed that the couple's son is named RZA, which pays homage to the Wu-Tang Clan producer and rapper RZA, People magazine reported.
While Rihanna and A$AP Rocky rarely share photos of baby RZA, the "Diamonds" singer has been open about the joys of motherhood.
"Oh my god, the mornings, like, seeing his morning face!" she said during an interview with Entertainment Tonight last year. "Seeing a baby with, like, little bags and waking up and they're just, like, startled. They're trying to figure out where they're at. It's the cutest, it's my favorite part of the day."
Her partner also gushed over their firstborn, telling Apple Music 1's Zane Lowe that life with their baby is "heaven."
The couple is currently expecting their second child, with Rihanna debuting her baby bump during her Super Bowl halftime performance in February.
