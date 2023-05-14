The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Celebrate Son’s First Birthday with Family Photos

    The rapper shared photos of him and Rihanna posing with baby RZA in celebration of his first birthday.

    Published
    Thea Glassman
    Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty Images

    Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are ringing in their son RZA's first birthday in style.

    The rapper shared Instagram photos on the little one's big day Saturday, writing in the caption: "'WU TANG IZ 4 DA CHUREN 🤲' HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY TO MY 1st BORN. RZA❤️."

    The carousal of pictures featured the trio posing for candid shots, with Rihanna and A$AP Rocky sharing a kiss in one and the whole family taking a mirror selfie in another.

    Earlier this month, it was revealed that the couple's son is named RZA, which pays homage to the Wu-Tang Clan producer and rapper RZA, People magazine reported.

    Read More

    While Rihanna and A$AP Rocky rarely share photos of baby RZA, the "Diamonds" singer has been open about the joys of motherhood.

    "Oh my god, the mornings, like, seeing his morning face!" she said during an interview with Entertainment Tonight last year. "Seeing a baby with, like, little bags and waking up and they're just, like, startled. They're trying to figure out where they're at. It's the cutest, it's my favorite part of the day."

    Her partner also gushed over their firstborn, telling Apple Music 1's Zane Lowe that life with their baby is "heaven."

    The couple is currently expecting their second child, with Rihanna debuting her baby bump during her Super Bowl halftime performance in February.

