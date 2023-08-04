Ricochet Teases the ‘Most Viral’ Match Ever with Logan Paul at SummerSlam (Exclusive)

Ricochet and Logan Paul are looking to tear down Detroit's Ford Field while setting the Internet ablaze.

The two men will finally meet one-on-one at WWE's SummerSlam on Saturday, the culmination of more than six months of risk-taking anticipation.

Ricochet and Paul had an instantly-iconic moment at January's Royal Rumble, where they leapt across the ring and catapulted their bodies into each other at maximum velocity in mid-air, and again at July's Money in the Bank where a crazy table spot went slightly awry, but was ultimately used as fuel for their current feud.

As Ricochet exclusively explained to The Messenger, he knows all eyes are on their much-hyped confrontation.

"It's going to be wild," he said. "We have talked about the most viral match. You got these two guys going out there with that in mind. That's what he wants to do, that's what I want to do. I think this is going to live up to the hype."

When it comes to the concept of "going viral," Ricochet has a clear definition for what he and his dance partner are looking to accomplish.

"For me, viral is the moment that people remember," he explained. "Viral is something that gets people intrigued. Viral is something people won't forget. That is what is going to happen with Logan Paul and Ricochet."

Paul has wildly impressed and silenced the doubters in his six matches since his WWE debut at last year's WrestleMania — and Ricochet has noticed.

"He's obviously a crazy person," he said of Paul. "He's willing to throw his body out there with reckless abandon. He's always been that stuntman, daredevil kind of guy. That has a lot to do with what he's willing to do in a WWE ring."

Logan Paul reacts during the WWE Royal Rumble at the Alamodome on January 28, 2023 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

Ricochet also credited Paul with doing things the right away, which has involved training at WWE's Performance Center in Orlando.

"He probably could have just come in and tried to do what he could," Ricochet said. "But no, he's really tried to learn as much as possible in the short amount of time that he's been here. That's the biggest part for a lot of us. That shows that he cares."

Furthermore, Ricochet said the social media star's dedication has proven how much he loves the sport itself.

"We all want to get paid. We all want to be the biggest star," he shared. "We all want to be in the highlight match. But he cares about making the wrestling good, as well."

On Saturday, we'll find out if it's good enough to go viral.

WWE SummerSlam streams live Saturday at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST on Peacock.